EU Extends Restrictions on Ukrainian Agriculture Products Import Until September 15

The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after... 05.06.2023, Sputnik International

The European Union on Monday extended restrictions on import of Ukrainian food products to several EU member states until September 15.“In order to prevent speculative behaviour by market operators, this Regulation should enter into force on the day of its publication. As is expected that the Joint Coordination Platform will improve the situation on the ground in the coming months, this Regulation should only apply until 15 September 2023,” the publication in the EU’s official journal read.

