EU Extends Restrictions on Ukrainian Agriculture Products Import Until September 15
EU Extends Restrictions on Ukrainian Agriculture Products Import Until September 15
The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after... 05.06.2023, Sputnik International
ukraine
EU Extends Restrictions on Ukrainian Agriculture Products Import Until September 15
17:53 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 18:40 GMT 05.06.2023)
The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after they complained that cheap grain was driving down prices, hitting the livelihoods of local farmers. Ukraine protested the curbs.
The European Union on Monday extended restrictions
on import of Ukrainian food products to several EU member states until September 15.
In particular, import of common wheat, corn, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia is not allowed.
“In order to prevent speculative behaviour by market operators, this Regulation should enter into force on the day of its publication. As is expected that the Joint Coordination Platform will improve the situation on the ground in the coming months, this Regulation should only apply until 15 September 2023,” the publication in the EU’s official journal read.