EU Special Envoy Arrives in Pristina, Belgrade to Address Kosovo Issue
EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak is visiting Kosovo and Serbia to discuss recent tensions in the region, with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar accompanying him during the trip, EU Foreign Affairs Spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.
"EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak is traveling to the region. He will be in Pristina later today and in Belgrade tomorrow, accompanied by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Balkans, Mr Escobar. They will follow up on the European and American calls for Serbia and Kosovo to immediately de-escalate the situation and take steps towards sustainable solutions," Stano said during a briefing. The EU is ready to provide a platform for a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the spokesperson said. Last Monday, thousands of Kosovo Serbs gathered at local administration buildings in Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo, demanding the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs. Kosovar police and troops from NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed. The police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escorted the mayors into town halls.At least 52 Serbs were injured in Monday's clashes in Kosovo, President Vucic said. The KFOR contingent said that 30 of their troops were wounded.
