NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab Fixed Staffing Failures Delaying Asteroid Mission

"Steps taken by NASA, the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, and Caltech, to put the Psyche mission on track for an October 2023 launch have been outstanding, according to an independently appointed review board. NASA and JPL convened the board last summer after the Psyche mission team requested to delay the spacecraft’s August 2022 launch to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name," the release said on Monday. The Independent Review Board (IRB) led by retired aerospace executive A. Thomas Young concluded in its initial report that JPL workforce issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the launch delay but other problems including insufficient staffing and lack of experience among those working on the project, along with failures in management communication and oversight made the delays worse, NASA said. The report also noted improvements to senior management’s oversight of the mission, NASA said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/nasa-chief-says-iss-expected-to-deorbit-between-2030-31-1109904833.html
22:32 GMT 05.06.2023
© Maxar/ASU/P. Rubin/NASA/JPL-CaltecThe massive asteroid 16 Psyche is the subject of a new study by SwRI scientist Tracy Becker, who observed the object at ultraviolet wavelengths.
The massive asteroid 16 Psyche is the subject of a new study by SwRI scientist Tracy Becker, who observed the object at ultraviolet wavelengths. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© Maxar/ASU/P. Rubin/NASA/JPL-Caltec
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California has done an "outstanding" job in correcting the staffing shortages and problems that imposed years of delay on its Psyche mission to a nickel-iron asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter, US space agency officials said in a press release.
"Steps taken by NASA, the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, and Caltech, to put the Psyche mission on track for an October 2023 launch have been outstanding, according to an independently appointed review board. NASA and JPL convened the board last summer after the Psyche mission team requested to delay the spacecraft’s August 2022 launch to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name," the release said on Monday.
This image made from NASA TV shows the international space station, seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Saturday, April 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2023
World
NASA Chief: ISS Expected to Deorbit Between 2030-31
28 April, 02:02 GMT
The Independent Review Board (IRB) led by retired aerospace executive A. Thomas Young concluded in its initial report that JPL workforce issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the launch delay but other problems including insufficient staffing and lack of experience among those working on the project, along with failures in management communication and oversight made the delays worse, NASA said.
"In response to the review board’s recommendations, JPL moved to directly address the concerns regarding the Psyche project as well as the laboratory as an institution. The Psyche mission added experienced team members, reorganized a large part of its workforce, and adopted comprehensive metrics to monitor progress toward launch and operational readiness," the release said.
The report also noted improvements to senior management’s oversight of the mission, NASA said.
