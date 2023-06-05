International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/nato-forces-remove-barbed-wire-in-northern-kosovo---reports-1110926648.html
NATO Forces Remove Barbed Wire in Northern Kosovo - Reports
NATO Forces Remove Barbed Wire in Northern Kosovo - Reports
The NATO contingent in Kosovo (KFOR) has removed barbed wire fences in the municipality of Zvecan that it erected last week during clashes with the local ethnic Serb community, Serbian media reported Monday.
2023-06-05T15:42+0000
2023-06-05T15:42+0000
world
kosovo
metohija
serbia
kfor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110787990_0:0:2672:1503_1920x0_80_0_0_373d27431f3133410b90b98f74750eee.jpg
Last week, thousands of Kosovo Serbs protested a controversial election in front of administrative buildings in Zvecan and other Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo, which Belgrade refers to as its Kosovo and Metohija region as it has never recognized the independence of its former province. KFOR troops fenced off the buildings with barbed wire, and Kosovar police fired tear gas to repel the Serb protesters, with the largest clash taking place on May 29. KFOR has now removed the barbed wire fences in Zvecan, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported.Earlier in the day, the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, said that video footage of the May 29 clashes showed that the responsibility lay with the Kosovar police, who used excessive force against Serb protesters. On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the clashes were caused by the actions of Kosovar police, not the KFOR contingent. Serb demonstrators demanded the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following municipal elections with a marginal 3.5% voter turnout that were boycotted by Kosovo's Serb community. At least 52 Serbs and 30 KFOR troops were injured in the May 29 clashes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/explosion-in-the-heart-of-europe-whats-going-on-in-kosovo-1110799134.html
kosovo
metohija
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110787990_0:0:2672:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_a3dc89e63662f84c55be3eaaa99e88d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, kosovoe, northern kosovo, serbia, kosovo serbs, zvecan, kfor
nato, kosovoe, northern kosovo, serbia, kosovo serbs, zvecan, kfor

NATO Forces Remove Barbed Wire in Northern Kosovo - Reports

15:42 GMT 05.06.2023
© AFP 2023Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police, secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections.
Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police, secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The NATO contingent in Kosovo (KFOR) has removed barbed wire fences in the municipality of Zvecan that it erected last week during clashes with the local ethnic Serb community, Serbian media reported Monday.
Last week, thousands of Kosovo Serbs protested a controversial election in front of administrative buildings in Zvecan and other Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo, which Belgrade refers to as its Kosovo and Metohija region as it has never recognized the independence of its former province. KFOR troops fenced off the buildings with barbed wire, and Kosovar police fired tear gas to repel the Serb protesters, with the largest clash taking place on May 29.
KFOR has now removed the barbed wire fences in Zvecan, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported.
The unfinished Orthodox church of Pristina is pictured on November 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
Sputnik Explains
'Explosion in the Heart of Europe': What's Going on in Kosovo?
30 May, 17:29 GMT
Earlier in the day, the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, said that video footage of the May 29 clashes showed that the responsibility lay with the Kosovar police, who used excessive force against Serb protesters. On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the clashes were caused by the actions of Kosovar police, not the KFOR contingent.
Serb demonstrators demanded the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following municipal elections with a marginal 3.5% voter turnout that were boycotted by Kosovo's Serb community. At least 52 Serbs and 30 KFOR troops were injured in the May 29 clashes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала