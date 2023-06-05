https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/norad-confirms-sonic-boom-over-washington-caused-by-f-16-fighter-jet-1110909628.html

NORAD Confirms Sonic Boom Over Washington Caused by F-16 Fighter Jet

The North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed on Monday that the loud boom heard by residents in the DMV area was the result of an F-16 fighter jet creating a sonic boom.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Sputnik after multiple media reports of loud explosion-like sounds in Washington that the Cessna Citation aircraft crashed in Virginia. The media reported that the aircraft was unresponsive, while the sonic boom was caused by a fighter jet. Cessna Citation was intercepted at about 19:20 GMT, the statement noted, adding that NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed.

