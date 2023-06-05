https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/poland-to-receive-first-south-korean-missile-systems-chunmoo-in-august---defense-minister-1110917592.html
Poland to Receive First South Korean Missile Systems Chunmoo in August - Defense Minister
Poland to Receive First South Korean Missile Systems Chunmoo in August - Defense Minister
Poland will receive first South Korean missile launching systems K239 Chunmoo with a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) in August, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.
Since July 2022, Warsaw has signed a number of contracts with Seoul to acquire 1,000 tanks, 672 self-propelled howitzers and three squadrons of FA-50 fighter jets. In October, Poland also signed a deal to purchase 288 K239 Chunmoo systems from South Korea. The Polish defense chief added that FA-50 fighters would also arrive in Poland this summer, while some South Korean tanks and howitzers were already at the disposal of the country's military. K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled rocket artillery system, developed in 2013, capable of firing both guided and unguided missiles of various caliber. It was reportedly worth $2.94 million in 2020.
poland
south korea
Since July 2022, Warsaw has signed a number of contracts with Seoul
to acquire 1,000 tanks, 672 self-propelled howitzers and three squadrons of FA-50 fighter jets.
In October, Poland also signed a deal to purchase 288 K239 Chunmoo systems
from South Korea.
"My role is to strengthen the Polish Military, and thanks to cooperation with [flag of South Korea], the first Chunmoo rocket artillery sets, with a range of up to 300 km, will go to [flag of Poland] Army this August. They will be mounted on [flag of Poland] Jelcz trucks - yet another example of our cooperation," the Polish Defense Ministry quoted Blaszczak as saying after his talks with South Korean Deputy National Security Advisor Lim Jong-deuk.
The Polish defense chief added that FA-50 fighters would also arrive in Poland this summer, while some South Korean tanks and howitzers were already at the disposal of the country's military.
K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled rocket artillery system, developed in 2013, capable of firing both guided and unguided missiles of various caliber. It was reportedly worth $2.94 million in 2020.