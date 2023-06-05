https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russia-china-34-other-countries-participating-in-komodo-drills-in-indonesia---reports-1110916437.html

Russia, China, 34 Other Countries Participating in KOMODO Drills in Indonesia - Reports

Russia, China, 34 Other Countries Participating in KOMODO Drills in Indonesia - Reports

The navies of 36 countries, including Russia, China and the United States attended the opening ceremony of the 2023 Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo in the Indonesian city of Makassar, news agency ANTARA reported on Monday.

2023-06-05T11:22+0000

2023-06-05T11:22+0000

2023-06-05T11:22+0000

military

russia

china

indonesia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110916171_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55538a4e6bbd5219738ba2009805f629.jpg

The 2023 KOMODO will take place in the Flores Sea south of the Sulawesi Island, off shore of a small Komodo Island from June 5-8. The exercise will be held under the slogan "Partnership to Recover and to Rise Stronger," the report said. Honored guests from 36 countries including Russia, the US, China, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Canada were present at the ceremony, the report said. The representatives of the states' navies signed a memorandum of understanding in cooperation in joint strengthening and recovery, the agency added. During the opening ceremony, some of the participating countries demonstrated the capabilities of their warplanes within the air show, such as Russian fighters Sukhoi 2730 (SU-27), Canadian Thunder Flight and Indonesian Bonanza, the Indonesian news agency reported. KOMODO is a non-military exercise prioritizing regional naval cooperation, disaster management and humanitarian operations for strengthening partnership between the Indonesian navy and friendly nations. The multinational maritime exercise KOMODO has been held every two years since 2014.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/watch-russian-pacific-fleet-conducting-drills-in-sea-of-japan-sea-of-okhotsk-1110911247.html

russia

china

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, us, indonesia, naval drills, 2023 multilateral naval exercise komodo