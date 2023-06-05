https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russia-sees-no-prospects-for-extending-grain-deal---foreign-ministry-1110918614.html

Russia Sees No Prospects for Extending Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Russia Sees No Prospects for Extending Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

The next round of consultations on Russia-UN Memorandum within the grain deal framework will be held on June 9 in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

2023-06-05T13:01+0000

2023-06-05T13:01+0000

2023-06-05T13:36+0000

istanbul grain deal

sergey vershinin

russia

black sea

the united nations (un)

russian foreign ministry

grain

grain exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628237_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_e97a661eea7c94c243e49303b2e55ce2.jpg

"We have agreed on the next round of consultations in an interdepartmental format to take place in Geneva on the June 9," Vershinin told a briefing.The Russian official also said that conditions for the relaunch of the ammonia pipeline put forward by Kiev had brought the situation to a deadlock."The conditions, unfortunately, are put forward by Kiev, we have spoken about this several times. And it has been said several times that ammonia is included in the agreements that were signed in Istanbul [Black Sea grain deal], which implies that it should be exported and serve as a mutually beneficial commercial enterprise. Restricting this, as Kiev does, with various kinds of requirements, unfortunately, is very bad and has already led and is leading the situation to a dead end," Vershinin said.However, the official noted that vessel inspections as part of the grain deal have been resumed."As far as we know, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul is working to overcome all the problems that arise, based on the procedural rules that were approved last year and assume that there will be a consensus solution to the problems that arise. Now, these inspections have been resumed," Vershinin told reporters.The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities, which began in February that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.In mid-May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended unchanged until July 17, but that if all the problematic issues of the initiative were not resolved within two months, it would be terminated after July 17.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/kremlin-on-grain-deal-position-of-western-countries-complicates-process-1110517064.html

russia

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, un, black sea grain initiative, grain deal, russia-ukraine grain deal, un-brokered grain deal, istanbul grain deal, grain exports