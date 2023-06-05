International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Russia Sees No Prospects for Extending Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry
The next round of consultations on Russia-UN Memorandum within the grain deal framework will be held on June 9 in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.
Russia Sees No Prospects for Extending Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

13:01 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 05.06.2023)
Wheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The next round of consultations on Russia-UN Memorandum within the grain deal framework will be held on June 9 in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.
"We have agreed on the next round of consultations in an interdepartmental format to take place in Geneva on the June 9," Vershinin told a briefing.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that Russia sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.

The Russian official also said that conditions for the relaunch of the ammonia pipeline put forward by Kiev had brought the situation to a deadlock.
"The conditions, unfortunately, are put forward by Kiev, we have spoken about this several times. And it has been said several times that ammonia is included in the agreements that were signed in Istanbul [Black Sea grain deal], which implies that it should be exported and serve as a mutually beneficial commercial enterprise. Restricting this, as Kiev does, with various kinds of requirements, unfortunately, is very bad and has already led and is leading the situation to a dead end," Vershinin said.
However, the official noted that vessel inspections as part of the grain deal have been resumed.
"As far as we know, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul is working to overcome all the problems that arise, based on the procedural rules that were approved last year and assume that there will be a consensus solution to the problems that arise. Now, these inspections have been resumed," Vershinin told reporters.
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
Position of Western Countries on Grain Deal Complicates Process, Moscow Says
22 May, 11:44 GMT
The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities, which began in February that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.
In mid-May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended unchanged until July 17, but that if all the problematic issues of the initiative were not resolved within two months, it would be terminated after July 17.
