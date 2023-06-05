https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russian-defense-ministry-announces-start-of-operational-drills-with-baltic-fleet-units-1110912750.html

Russian Defense Ministry Announces Start of Operational Drills With Baltic Fleet Units

Operational military exercises with units of Russia's Baltic Fleet began at training grounds in the Kaliningrad region on Monday under the leadership of the fleet's commander, the press service of the Baltic Fleet said, adding that the drills will run through June 15.

"In accordance with the training plan for the military command and control bodies of the forces of the Baltic Fleet for 2023, from June 5-15, an operational exercise began with the Baltic Fleet groupings under in the Baltic Sea and at combat training grounds in the Kaliningrad region the leadership of the Commander of the Baltic Fleet, Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov," the press service stated. About 40 ships and vessels, over 3,500 military personnel, up to 500 units of military equipment, as well as up to 25 aircraft and helicopters, are involved in operational exercises of the Baltic Fleet, the statement read. Sailors of the Baltic Fleet are set to practice the protection and defense of sea lanes and bases of the fleet as part of the operational exercises, the statement added.

