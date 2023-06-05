https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russian-fm-lavrov-the-wests-anti-russian-plans-will-not-come-true-1110936777.html

Russian FM Lavrov: The West's Anti-Russian Plans 'Will Not Come True'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Tajikistan on Monday, speaking about a variety of topics, Including relations between Russia and Europe and the destructive influence of the US.

During a speech to staff at a Russian military base, Lavrov noted that anti-Russian plans of the West will never come true.Lavrov further indicated that the West is always looking to open a second or even third front against Russia, including in Central Asia."The West is constantly looking for additional directions from which to irritate the Russia, open the second and third fronts," said Lavrov, adding that Central Asia is also being considered as a potential front against Russia in addition to South Caucasus.Lavrov also took the opportunity to mention that the US is not interested in seeing peace and calm in Afghanistan, adding that Washington supports terrorist groups.Lavrov also highlighted the fact that Europe has decided to wage a war against Russia, and Moscow needs to achieve its goals in this war.Russian top diplomat also stated that delivering F-16 jets to Ukraine is another escalation as the fighter has one modification that is nuclear-capable.According to Lavrov, nothing is ruled out when it comes to Western military aid to Ukraine.In conclusion, Lavrov pointed out that "the determination has accumulated [in Russia] never to be led by the rules that Washington imposes. For a long time, if not quickly, but steadily, it [the US] is losing its role, more and more countries are disappointed in them."Lavrov is also scheduled to meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and hold talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin. The Russian foreign minister's visit will last two days, during which he will also address the Russian-Tajik University.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia**Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

