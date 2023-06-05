https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/tehran-to-reopen-embassy-in-riyadh-on-june-6-1110927301.html

Tehran to Reopen Embassy in Riyadh on June 6



The Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, as well as the Consulate General in Jeddah and the country's permanent mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be opened from June 6-7, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

In April, media reported that the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh had opened its doors for the first time in seven years, marking the beginning of work to reopen the country's diplomatic mission. In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement to restore diplomatic relations and prepare for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a formal ceremony in April. The deal includes the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, reciprocal visits by top diplomats, and security cooperation.

