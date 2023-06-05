https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/us-awards-raytheons-pratt--whitney-2bln-for-f-35-engine-support---pentagon-1110936234.html

US Awards Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney $2Bln for F-35 Engine Support - Pentagon

US Awards Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney $2Bln for F-35 Engine Support - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Raytheon subsidiary Pratt and Whitney received a contract worth more than $2 billion for additional components and support for the F-35... 05.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-05T22:36+0000

2023-06-05T22:36+0000

2023-06-05T22:37+0000

military

raytheon

defense department

foreign military sales (fms)

pratt & whitney

lockheed martin f-35c joint strike fighter

f-35

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee67de760b8ed53c7f97ce81523e10.jpg

"Raytheon Technologies Corp., doing business as Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $2,023,073,136... contract," the release said on Monday. "This modification exercises options to procure materials, parts, and components for Lot 17 of the F135 Propulsion system for F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft as well as global spares requirements to include spare engines, power modules, and other hardware." The expanded contract provides Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Defense Department participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the release added. Work on the project will be performed at different locations across the continental United States and in other locations outside the country over the next two and a half years and is expected to be completed in December 2025, the Defense Department said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/85-million-loss-of-f-35-spare-parts-is-business-as-usual-for-pentagon-1110610076.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

raytheon, defense department, foreign military sales (fms), pratt & whitney, lockheed martin f-35c joint strike fighter, f-35