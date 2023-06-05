https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/video-russian-2s5-giatsint-s-howitzer-destroys-ukraines-self-propelled-gun-1110915702.html
Video: Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroys Ukraine's Self-Propelled Gun
Crews manning Russia's "Giatsint-S" self-propelled artillery system have destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled gun in the Zaporozhye region.
Crews manning Russia's "Giatsint-S" self-propelled artillery system have destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled gun in the Zaporozhye region. Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video from the special operation zone, showing the powerful self-propelled howitzer (SPH) in action, wiping out the enemy's weapon, which had been used to target civilians.Capable of firing a wide range of ammunition, the 2S5 Giatsint-S tracked self-propelled howitzer is designed to provide long-range fire support for ground troops. The fact that it is able to move swiftly to new firing positions renders it difficult for enemy forces to locate and target.
The Russian military's 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled guns have been pounding enemy positions in the Ukrainian conflict zone, providing support to the infantry during Moscow's ongoing special military operation.
