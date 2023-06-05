https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/video-russian-2s5-giatsint-s-howitzer-destroys-ukraines-self-propelled-gun-1110915702.html

Video: Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroys Ukraine's Self-Propelled Gun

Crews manning Russia's "Giatsint-S" self-propelled artillery system have destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled gun in the Zaporozhye region.

Crews manning Russia's "Giatsint-S" self-propelled artillery system have destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled gun in the Zaporozhye region. Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video from the special operation zone, showing the powerful self-propelled howitzer (SPH) in action, wiping out the enemy's weapon, which had been used to target civilians.Capable of firing a wide range of ammunition, the 2S5 Giatsint-S tracked self-propelled howitzer is designed to provide long-range fire support for ground troops. The fact that it is able to move swiftly to new firing positions renders it difficult for enemy forces to locate and target.

