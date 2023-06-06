https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ankara-to-continue-dialogue-with-un-to-remove-obstacles-on-grain-deal---source-1110951000.html
Ankara to Continue Dialogue With UN to Remove Obstacles on Grain Deal - Source
Ankara to Continue Dialogue With UN to Remove Obstacles on Grain Deal - Source
Ankara is aware of Russia's position on the lack of prospects for extending the grain deal and will continue to work together with the UN to remove obstacles, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2023-06-06T12:44+0000
2023-06-06T12:44+0000
2023-06-06T12:44+0000
istanbul grain deal
stephane dujarric
sergey vershinin
russia
ukraine
the united nations (un)
grain
grain exports
black sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_0:150:3109:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_04bab363a6ed52770f561930de617338.jpg
On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in turn, said on Monday that the United Nations continues "constant discussions" over the Black Sea Grain Deal with its partners, including Russia and Ukraine."The discussions are going on, we keep constant discussions with our partners within the framework of the JCC [Joint Coordination Center], including the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Dujarric told reporters when asked to comment on the statement of Russian Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.Dujarric pointed out that the grain initiative is critical to address a world food crisis and hunger. He also underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding the UN signed with Russia on fertilizers.In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and relaunch the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/kremlin-on-grain-deal-position-of-western-countries-complicates-process-1110517064.html
russia
ukraine
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b573d7d426544d5c3522bf59932bbd7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
grain deal, black sea initiative, un, russia, ukraine, turkey
grain deal, black sea initiative, un, russia, ukraine, turkey
Ankara to Continue Dialogue With UN to Remove Obstacles on Grain Deal - Source
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara is aware of Russia's position on the lack of prospects for extending the grain deal and will continue to work together with the UN to remove obstacles, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Tuesday.
On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal
.
"Yes, we are aware [of Russia's position]. The situation around the initiative is difficult, we are aware of problems, continue to work together with the UN to solve them," the source said.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in turn, said on Monday that the United Nations continues "constant discussions" over the Black Sea Grain Deal with its partners, including Russia and Ukraine.
"The discussions are going on, we keep constant discussions with our partners within the framework of the JCC [Joint Coordination Center], including the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Dujarric told reporters when asked to comment on the statement of Russian Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.
Dujarric pointed out that the grain initiative is critical to address a world food crisis and hunger. He also underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding the UN signed with Russia on fertilizers.
The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine in February that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.
In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and relaunch the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.