Ankara to Continue Dialogue With UN to Remove Obstacles on Grain Deal - Source

Ankara to Continue Dialogue With UN to Remove Obstacles on Grain Deal - Source

Ankara is aware of Russia's position on the lack of prospects for extending the grain deal and will continue to work together with the UN to remove obstacles, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in turn, said on Monday that the United Nations continues "constant discussions" over the Black Sea Grain Deal with its partners, including Russia and Ukraine."The discussions are going on, we keep constant discussions with our partners within the framework of the JCC [Joint Coordination Center], including the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Dujarric told reporters when asked to comment on the statement of Russian Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.Dujarric pointed out that the grain initiative is critical to address a world food crisis and hunger. He also underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding the UN signed with Russia on fertilizers.In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and relaunch the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.

