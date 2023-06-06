https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/kakhovka-dam-attack-mapping-the-fallout-from-ukrainian-strike-1110949069.html

Kakhovka Dam Attack: Mapping the Fallout From Ukrainian Strike

The Kakhovka Hydroectric Power Plant's dam has been breached, unleashing millions of tons of freshwater from its reservoir and threatening to cause a regional catastrophe affecting settlements along the Dnepr River, wildlife, and the Zaporozhye nuclear plant. The attack comes after a year of Russian warnings about Ukrainian attacks on the dam.

Tuesday morning's Ukrainian missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroplant was a deliberate act of sabotage by Kiev, and could lead to severe consequences for local residents and the environment, the Kremlin has said.Multiple local settlements have been completely flooded, with authorities in Russian Kherson carrying out evacuations and introducing a state of emergency. Authorities in Crimea have also taken steps to ensure freshwater supplies amid risks of the North Crimean Canal losing much of its reserves.International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi expressed concern over the situation, saying the damage to the dam has led to a "significant reduction in the level of reservoir used to supply cooling water to the ZNPP."Ukrainian authorities ordered their own mass evacuations, and blamed Russia for the terror attack. Moscow dismissed these allegations, and stressed that Kiev must bear full responsibility.Kiev's Western patrons ignored Russian warnings about attacks on the Kakhovka hydropower plant and its dam for more than 15 months, turning a blind eye to concerns about the consequences that would be unleashed should its dam be breached.

