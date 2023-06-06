International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Part of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Destroyed by Ukrainian Shelling
The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Russia's Kherson Region was destroyed by shelling, the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed, Novaya Kakhovka city mayor Vladimir Leontyev said.
Part of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Destroyed by Ukrainian Shelling

05:19 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 05:30 GMT 06.06.2023)
Being updated
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Russia's Kherson Region was destroyed by shelling, the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed, Novaya Kakhovka city mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik.
A number of Telegram channels early on Tuesday reported that the plant was allegedly completely destroyed. Some published footage of the collapsed dam.
"There were several hits at two o'clock in the morning in the upper part of the hydroelectric power plant, where the flashboards are located, where the valves are, and it was destroyed. The dam was not destroyed, and this is very good," Leontyev said.
He told Sputnik that the water level after the destruction rose 2.5 meters downstream, adding that emergency services are at the scene.
Leontyev said there is no need yet to evacuate the population, but noted that the local authorities have prepared buses in case they need to rescue people from possible flooding.
Kiev's forces have been targeting the dam in Novaya Kakhovka over the past year, as a part of Ukrainian strikes against Russian civilian infrastructure. Among other risks, attacks on the hydroelectric power plant may result in problems in water supplies for Crimea: the peninsula has faced water shortages over the past decade because of a Ukrainian blockade, and the flow was only fully reinstated after the start of Russia's special operation in February 2022.
