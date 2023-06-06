https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/moscow-to-host-3d-russia-gulf-summit-in-july-1110961472.html
Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July
Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July
The third meeting of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue will take place in Moscow in July, the new Russian Ambassador to Kuwait, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.
2023-06-06T17:35+0000
2023-06-06T17:35+0000
2023-06-06T17:35+0000
russia
russia
moscow
kuwait
gulf cooperation council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081564647_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a78086f2a36d90359ed291d7a06b306e.jpg
Zheltov pointed to the continuation of the Russian-Kuwaiti political dialogue and the existence of a mechanism of political consultations between the two countries. The ambassador presented his credentials to Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshal AlJaber Al-Sabah in late May. The first meeting of the strategic dialogue initiated in 2016 between Russia and Gulf Cooperation Council member states was held in Riyadh in 2017, and the second in Abu Dhabi in 2019.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russia-kuwait-discuss-deal-on-supply-of-russian-tanks-1110956831.html
russia
moscow
kuwait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081564647_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1bc157b9345dc212925b4f20b46bc4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, kuwait, russia-gulf summit, russia-gulf summit in moscow
russia, kuwait, russia-gulf summit, russia-gulf summit in moscow
Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July
DOHA (Sputnik) - The third meeting of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue will take place in Moscow in July, the new Russian Ambassador to Kuwait, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.
"The third session of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the countries of the Persian Gulf will be held soon — in July in Moscow — with the indispensable participation of Kuwait," the ambassador told Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.
Zheltov pointed to the continuation of the Russian-Kuwaiti political dialogue and the existence of a mechanism of political consultations between the two countries.
The ambassador presented his credentials to Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshal AlJaber Al-Sabah in late May.
The first meeting of the strategic dialogue initiated in 2016 between Russia and Gulf Cooperation Council member states was held in Riyadh in 2017, and the second in Abu Dhabi in 2019.