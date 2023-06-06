International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/nato-reinforcements-start-arriving-in-self-proclaimed-kosovo-1110938424.html
NATO Reinforcements Start Arriving in Self-Proclaimed Kosovo
NATO Reinforcements Start Arriving in Self-Proclaimed Kosovo
NATO reinforcements have arrived in the self-proclaimed area of Kosovo after clashes between protesters and police forces left dozens injured.
2023-06-06T03:45+0000
2023-06-06T03:45+0000
world
kosovo
serbia
kfor
nato
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110799539_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1ef0c5e479a12a9bd1bd0249c7f0cee6.jpg
"NATO reinforcements started to arrive in Kosovo on Monday (5 June 2023), following the unprovoked and unacceptable violence which left almost 40 KFOR peacekeeping troops injured in clashes last week. Around 500 Turkish service members from Türkiye’s 65th mechanized infantry brigade will make up the bulk of the NATO reinforcements," it said. According to the statement, the Turkish Battalion will be deployed in Kosovo for as long as necessary, whereas an additional battalion of NATO reserve forces has also been put on higher alert to be deployed if required. On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections with an extremely low voter turnout of under 3.5% boycotted by the Serbs. Troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls. At least 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes in Kosovo. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/nato-forces-remove-barbed-wire-in-northern-kosovo---reports-1110926648.html
kosovo
serbia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110799539_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40820a69ebb89bcc264625ec13561718.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo clashes, protest, fights, turkish, turkiye
kosovo clashes, protest, fights, turkish, turkiye

NATO Reinforcements Start Arriving in Self-Proclaimed Kosovo

03:45 GMT 06.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ARMEND NIMANINATO soldiers prepare to install razor wire to secure the area near Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 30, 2023, a day following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.
NATO soldiers prepare to install razor wire to secure the area near Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 30, 2023, a day following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ARMEND NIMANI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO reinforcements have started to arrive in self-proclaimed Kosovo, the North Atlantic Alliance said in a statement.
"NATO reinforcements started to arrive in Kosovo on Monday (5 June 2023), following the unprovoked and unacceptable violence which left almost 40 KFOR peacekeeping troops injured in clashes last week. Around 500 Turkish service members from Türkiye’s 65th mechanized infantry brigade will make up the bulk of the NATO reinforcements," it said.
According to the statement, the Turkish Battalion will be deployed in Kosovo for as long as necessary, whereas an additional battalion of NATO reserve forces has also been put on higher alert to be deployed if required.
Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police, secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
World
NATO Forces Remove Barbed Wire in Northern Kosovo - Reports
Yesterday, 15:42 GMT
On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections with an extremely low voter turnout of under 3.5% boycotted by the Serbs. Troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.
At least 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes in Kosovo. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала