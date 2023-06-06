https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/paris-mayor-supports-protests-against-french-pension-reform-1110943587.html
Paris Mayor Supports Protests Against French Pension Reform
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, voiced support for the demonstrations against the pension reform, explaining the placement of emoticon banners on City Hall as a sign of solidarity with the protesters.
PARIS (Sputnik) – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, on Tuesday voiced support for the demonstrations against France's pension reform, explaining the placement of emoticon banners on City Hall as a sign of solidarity with the protesters.
"I applaud this movement. It sets an example, it is peaceful and united. The unions have been able to bring up topics that politicians, including left-wing politicians, have been unable to bring up in the public debate: work and employment, and purchasing power. These are key issues, and they show that the state system is deeply unjust. It will continue to punish the poorest, but in particular it demonstrates the complete breakdown of our democracy," the mayor said on France Inter radio.
Hidalgo criticized a system in which there is no public consultation before a bill as important as the pension reform is introduced and no debate in parliament, noting that France is witnessing the end of parliamentary democracy.
Asked about the winking smiley banners that appeared on Paris City Hall the night before, Hidalgo said they were a sign of solidarity with the protesters. Prior to the May Day demonstrations
in the French capital, banners supporting the demonstrators had also appeared at the city hall.
The 14th day of nationwide protests against raising the retirement age in France will take place later on Tuesday.
On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which will gradually raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, with people taking to the streets across the country. More than a dozen nationwide demonstrations against the reform have already taken place, with several union-organized protests attracting more than 1 million supporters across France.