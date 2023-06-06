https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/paris-mayor-supports-protests-against-french-pension-reform-1110943587.html

Paris Mayor Supports Protests Against French Pension Reform

Paris Mayor Supports Protests Against French Pension Reform

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, voiced support for the demonstrations against the pension reform, explaining the placement of emoticon banners on City Hall as a sign of solidarity with the protesters.

2023-06-06T11:18+0000

2023-06-06T11:18+0000

2023-06-06T11:18+0000

world

france

paris

anne hidalgo

emmanuel macron

socialist party

political protest

pension reform

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108496553_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_20752f7d44065c7839d9dfb870335e76.jpg

Hidalgo criticized a system in which there is no public consultation before a bill as important as the pension reform is introduced and no debate in parliament, noting that France is witnessing the end of parliamentary democracy.Asked about the winking smiley banners that appeared on Paris City Hall the night before, Hidalgo said they were a sign of solidarity with the protesters. Prior to the May Day demonstrations in the French capital, banners supporting the demonstrators had also appeared at the city hall.The 14th day of nationwide protests against raising the retirement age in France will take place later on Tuesday.On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which will gradually raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, with people taking to the streets across the country. More than a dozen nationwide demonstrations against the reform have already taken place, with several union-organized protests attracting more than 1 million supporters across France.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/france-publishes-first-decrees-implementing-controversial-pension-reform-1110904218.html

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

paris, paris mayor, paris protests, french pension reform, pension reform, political protest, may day demonstrations