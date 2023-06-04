https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/france-publishes-first-decrees-implementing-controversial-pension-reform-1110904218.html
France Publishes First Decrees Implementing Controversial Pension Reform
The French government published the first two of the 31 decrees on Sunday that must be enacted by September for the widely unpopular pension reform to take effect.
The decrees, which appeared in the Official Journal, stipulate a gradual raise of retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The provision was pushed through parliament without a vote in March despite huge street protests. The decrees stipulate that a retiree has to work at least 43 years to receive a full pension. Active categories of civil servants, such as firefighters, police officers and air traffic controllers, will be allowed to retire before 64, although their age threshold will also be raised. The pension reform brought more than a million into the streets of Paris at the height of debates in March, with nearly weekly strikes taking place nationwide. Hundreds of thousands are expected to demand that the reform be repealed at a rally on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that the pension system needed to be overhauled to reduce the mounting burden on public finances.
The French government published the first two of the 31 decrees on Sunday that must be enacted by September for the widely unpopular pension reform to take effect.
The decrees, which appeared in the Official Journal, stipulate a gradual raise of retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The provision was pushed through parliament without a vote in March despite huge street protests
The decrees stipulate that a retiree has to work at least 43 years to receive a full pension. Active categories of civil servants, such as firefighters, police officers and air traffic controllers, will be allowed to retire before 64, although their age threshold will also be raised.
The pension reform brought more than a million into the streets of Paris
at the height of debates in March, with nearly weekly strikes taking place nationwide. Hundreds of thousands are expected to demand that the reform be repealed at a rally on Tuesday.