https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russias-vostok-grouping-of-troops-repels-ukrainian-attack-in-southern-donetsk-sector-1110938305.html

Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Repels Ukrainian Attack in Southern Donetsk Sector

Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Repels Ukrainian Attack in Southern Donetsk Sector

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leading units of Russia's Vostok grouping of troops stopped another Ukrainian offensive attempt in the southern Donetsk sector... 06.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-06T02:45+0000

2023-06-06T02:45+0000

2023-06-06T02:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

chekhov

armed forces of ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110915268_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e632e3f7b2d08b9959cf64c4eecddf14.jpg

"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping stopped an enemy attempt to go on the offensive. With the support of artillery and aircraft, 13 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored vehicles in the area of Privolnoye and Neskuchnoye, one tank and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novodarovka area were destroyed," Chekhov said. He said three tanks, three armored vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed in the Olgovskoye area. Air defense systems destroyed Ukrainian drones, Chekhov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ukraine-lost-1500-people-28-tanks-in-southern-donetsk-sector---russian-defense-ministry-1110935685.html

donetsk

chekhov

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk, chekhov, armed forces of ukraine, russia