Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Repels Ukrainian Attack in Southern Donetsk Sector
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leading units of Russia's Vostok grouping of troops stopped another Ukrainian offensive attempt in the southern Donetsk sector...
"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping stopped an enemy attempt to go on the offensive. With the support of artillery and aircraft, 13 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored vehicles in the area of Privolnoye and Neskuchnoye, one tank and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novodarovka area were destroyed," Chekhov said. He said three tanks, three armored vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed in the Olgovskoye area. Air defense systems destroyed Ukrainian drones, Chekhov said.
02:45 GMT 06.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leading units of Russia's Vostok grouping of troops stopped another Ukrainian offensive attempt in the southern Donetsk sector, destroying 17 tanks, manpower and enemy drones, grouping spokesman Oleg Chekhov said.
"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping stopped an enemy attempt to go on the offensive. With the support of artillery and aircraft, 13 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored vehicles in the area of Privolnoye and Neskuchnoye, one tank and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novodarovka area were destroyed," Chekhov said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost 1,500 People, 28 Tanks in Southern Donetsk Sector - Russian Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 22:04 GMT
He said three tanks, three armored vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed in the Olgovskoye area.
Air defense systems destroyed Ukrainian drones, Chekhov said.
