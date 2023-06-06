https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russias-vostok-grouping-of-troops-repels-ukrainian-attack-in-southern-donetsk-sector-1110938305.html
Russia's Vostok Grouping of Troops Repels Ukrainian Attack in Southern Donetsk Sector
With the support of artillery and aircraft, 13 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored vehicles in the area of Privolnoye and Neskuchnoye, one tank and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novodarovka area were destroyed," Chekhov said. He said three tanks, three armored vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed in the Olgovskoye area. Air defense systems destroyed Ukrainian drones, Chekhov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leading units of Russia's Vostok grouping of troops stopped another Ukrainian offensive attempt in the southern Donetsk sector, destroying 17 tanks, manpower and enemy drones, grouping spokesman Oleg Chekhov said.
"In the southern Donetsk sector, leading units of the Vostok grouping stopped an enemy attempt to go on the offensive. With the support of artillery and aircraft, 13 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored vehicles in the area of Privolnoye and Neskuchnoye, one tank and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novodarovka area were destroyed," Chekhov said.
He said three tanks, three armored vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed in the Olgovskoye area.
Air defense systems destroyed Ukrainian drones, Chekhov said.