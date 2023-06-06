https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/us-eu-envoys-tell-kosovo-to-immediately-deescalate-tensions-after-clashes-with-serbs-1110948037.html

US, EU Envoys Tell Kosovo to Immediately Deescalate Tensions After Clashes With Serbs

EU special envoy for Belgrade-Pristina talks Miroslav Lajcak and US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar demanded Tuesday that Kosovo ruler Albin Kurti immediately deescalate tensions in the Serb-majority part of the region

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several cities in the north following municipal elections in April.The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community but declared valid despite a turnout of just 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes. The protests continue, as of this Tuesday.

