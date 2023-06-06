International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/us-received-info-in-2022-claiming-ukraine-planned-to-attack-nord-stream-pipeline---reports-1110960805.html
US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports
US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports
The United States received information last June from a European intelligence agency about Ukraine's plans to conduct a covert operation to sabotage Russia's Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which eventually took place in September, an American daily reported on Tuesday.
2023-06-06T17:18+0000
2023-06-06T17:18+0000
nord stream sabotage
jack teixeira
ukraine
russia
cia
pentagon
white house
nord stream
nord stream 2
nord stream pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
The newspaper said it agreed to a request from government officials to withhold naming the European country and additional details about the plan in order to avoid compromising sources and operations. Ukrainian officials did not respond to requests for comment, and the White House and the CIA declined to comment on the matter. The European spy agency received the intelligence from an individual in Ukraine, and the United States shared it with Germany and other European countries last June as well, the report said. The report said the details of this matter were allegedly revealed by the Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira on the chat platform Discord. The plans, according to the report, indicated a six-person team from Ukraine's special operations forces intended to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline network and would report directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. Immediately after the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines in September, Western countries denied having any responsibility or knowing who was behind the attack. However, the New York Times reported in March that US officials reviewed new intelligence suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the covert operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-tries-to-control-energy-and-info-flow-with-nord-stream-bombing-cover-up-1109621776.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream, nord stream pipeline, nord stream explosion, nord stream blask, nord stream sabotage, who blow up nord stream, russia, us, ukraine
nord stream, nord stream pipeline, nord stream explosion, nord stream blask, nord stream sabotage, who blow up nord stream, russia, us, ukraine

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports

17:18 GMT 06.06.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast GuardGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States received information last June from a European intelligence agency about Ukraine's plans to conduct a covert operation to sabotage Russia's Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which eventually took place in September, an American daily reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said it agreed to a request from government officials to withhold naming the European country and additional details about the plan in order to avoid compromising sources and operations.
Ukrainian officials did not respond to requests for comment, and the White House and the CIA declined to comment on the matter.
The European spy agency received the intelligence from an individual in Ukraine, and the United States shared it with Germany and other European countries last June as well, the report said.
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
US Tries to Control Energy and Info Flow With Nord Stream Bombing Cover-Up
18 April, 14:14 GMT
The report said the details of this matter were allegedly revealed by the Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira on the chat platform Discord.
The plans, according to the report, indicated a six-person team from Ukraine's special operations forces intended to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline network and would report directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Immediately after the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines in September, Western countries denied having any responsibility or knowing who was behind the attack. However, the New York Times reported in March that US officials reviewed new intelligence suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the covert operation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала