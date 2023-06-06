https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/us-received-info-in-2022-claiming-ukraine-planned-to-attack-nord-stream-pipeline---reports-1110960805.html

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports

The United States received information last June from a European intelligence agency about Ukraine's plans to conduct a covert operation to sabotage Russia's Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which eventually took place in September, an American daily reported on Tuesday.

2023-06-06T17:18+0000

2023-06-06T17:18+0000

2023-06-06T17:18+0000

nord stream sabotage

jack teixeira

ukraine

russia

cia

pentagon

white house

nord stream

nord stream 2

nord stream pipeline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

The newspaper said it agreed to a request from government officials to withhold naming the European country and additional details about the plan in order to avoid compromising sources and operations. Ukrainian officials did not respond to requests for comment, and the White House and the CIA declined to comment on the matter. The European spy agency received the intelligence from an individual in Ukraine, and the United States shared it with Germany and other European countries last June as well, the report said. The report said the details of this matter were allegedly revealed by the Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira on the chat platform Discord. The plans, according to the report, indicated a six-person team from Ukraine's special operations forces intended to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline network and would report directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. Immediately after the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines in September, Western countries denied having any responsibility or knowing who was behind the attack. However, the New York Times reported in March that US officials reviewed new intelligence suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the covert operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-tries-to-control-energy-and-info-flow-with-nord-stream-bombing-cover-up-1109621776.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, nord stream pipeline, nord stream explosion, nord stream blask, nord stream sabotage, who blow up nord stream, russia, us, ukraine