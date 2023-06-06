https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/zelensky-tells-papal-envoy-only-ukraines-peace-plan-is-acceptable-1110959353.html

Zelensky Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan is Acceptable

Zelensky Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan is Acceptable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told the papal envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November.

2023-06-06T16:37+0000

2023-06-06T16:37+0000

2023-06-06T16:37+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

vatican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097069908_0:117:2395:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_404c2bf28b0ef25f831626437dc6dc03.jpg

"We welcome the readiness of other states and partners to find ways to peace, but as the war continues on the territory of Ukraine, the algorithm for achieving peace can be Ukrainian only," Zelesnky said during a meeting in Kiev. The president emphasized that a ceasefire would not lead to peace because it would only freeze the conflict with Russia. Zelensky and Zuppi discussed ways of getting the Global South behind Ukraine's 10-point "peace formula," which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to pre-2014 borders. Russia said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Ukraine recognized the facts on the ground. Ukraine’s Western donors have been calling for peace talks despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/ukraine-conflict-far-from-peace-amid-lack-of-diplomatic-effort-from-west---polyanskiy-1108889474.html

ukraine

russia

vatican

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, peace negotiations, ukraine-russia peace talks, vatican