Head of Zelensky’s Office Says Discussed Ukraine's Peace Plan With Sullivan

Head of Zelensky's Office Says Discussed Ukraine's Peace Plan With Sullivan

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Saturday that he had held a telephone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the sides discussed Kiev's peace plan for resolving the Ukraine conflict.

He noted the importance of involving as many countries as possible in supporting the initiative. Zelensky said in November 2022 that Kiev has its own peace plan consisting of 10 points. It includes the mutual exchange of prisoners on the basis of the "all for all" formula, as well as ensuring nuclear, food and energy security. The peace plan also includes points such as the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine's "full territorial integrity". Zelensky also wants security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for his country's "losses" using Russian assets. The Kremlin has previously stated that there are no conditions for a peaceful transition of the situation in Ukraine and that Russia is achieving its goals through its military operation. Russia noted that it appreciates the efforts of all countries that have tried to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, but so far this has been impossible.

