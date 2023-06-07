International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/air-india-plane-en-route-to-san-francisco-makes-emergency-landing-in-russia---source-1110970513.html
Air India Plane En Route to San Francisco Makes Emergency Landing in Russia - Source
Air India Plane En Route to San Francisco Makes Emergency Landing in Russia - Source
An Air India plane traveling from Delhi to San Francisco made a successful emergency landing near the Russian Far Eastern city of Magadan due to a malfunction, an aviation source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2023-06-07T03:14+0000
2023-06-07T03:14+0000
russia
air india
magadan
san francisco
rosaviatsiya
emergency landing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:15:1881:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_7220f45987b15928e0facb1c2b2f704a.jpg
"AIC173 flight of Air India en route from Delhi to San Francisco, a Boeing 777 aircraft, decided to make an unplanned landing at the Magadan airfield [in Sokol] due to a malfunction. The landing was... safe," the source said. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya said the plane's crew had to commence an emergency landing due to a malfunction of one of the engines. There were 232 passengers and 11 crew members on board the plane, Rosaviatsiya added. "If necessary, Rosaviatsiya is ready to promptly provide permission to Air India Limited for the arrival of an additional reserve aircraft," the agency said. Transport prosecutor of Magadan Region Vitaly Druppov told Sputnik that Russian technicians are currently checking the jet in order to understand whether the issue can be fixed quickly. Later in the day, Rosaviatsiya said that it had issued a permit to Air India Limited for the arrival of a reserve aircraft to collect the passengers. Its takeoff from New Delhi is scheduled for 9:35 p.m. Moscow time (18:35 GMT) on June 6, and the estimated time of arrival to Magadan is 6 a.m. Moscow time (03:00 GMT) on June 7. Aleksey Siorpas, the minister of transport of the Magadan Region, told Sputnik on Wednesday that Air India's reserve aircraft will land in the city of Magadan around 11 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday. The ministers added that all the passengers were accommodated at a school near the airport and women with children or pregnant women were accommodated in the dormitory of a medical college in the city. All of them were provided with meals, and the situation was explained to them, Siorpas said, adding, however, that the passengers could not leave the premises of their places of accommodation as Russian border guards were with them. An airport spokesperson told Sputnik that all the passengers are foreign citizens, including over 40 US nationals and several citizens of Canada. Druppov told Sputnik on Wednesday that the departure of Air India's reserve aircraft was postponed to 8 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday as the plane will arrive only in the morning, adding that there were no complaints among passengers. He said all the passengers have been provided with warm blankets and meals, adding that the regional and airport authorities have done everything that depended on them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230302/video-cabin-fire-forces-spirit-flight-to-make-emergency-landing-in-florida-1107960203.html
magadan
san francisco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:0:1881:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_204eee9f0c8fec3bd1e8406536162cf7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
air india flight, san francisco, emergency landing, russia, magadan,
air india flight, san francisco, emergency landing, russia, magadan,

Air India Plane En Route to San Francisco Makes Emergency Landing in Russia - Source

03:14 GMT 07.06.2023
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankThe national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill.
The national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Air India plane traveling from Delhi to San Francisco made a successful emergency landing near the Russian Far Eastern city of Magadan due to a malfunction, an aviation source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"AIC173 flight of Air India en route from Delhi to San Francisco, a Boeing 777 aircraft, decided to make an unplanned landing at the Magadan airfield [in Sokol] due to a malfunction. The landing was... safe," the source said.
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya said the plane's crew had to commence an emergency landing due to a malfunction of one of the engines. There were 232 passengers and 11 crew members on board the plane, Rosaviatsiya added.
"If necessary, Rosaviatsiya is ready to promptly provide permission to Air India Limited for the arrival of an additional reserve aircraft," the agency said.
Transport prosecutor of Magadan Region Vitaly Druppov told Sputnik that Russian technicians are currently checking the jet in order to understand whether the issue can be fixed quickly.
Later in the day, Rosaviatsiya said that it had issued a permit to Air India Limited for the arrival of a reserve aircraft to collect the passengers. Its takeoff from New Delhi is scheduled for 9:35 p.m. Moscow time (18:35 GMT) on June 6, and the estimated time of arrival to Magadan is 6 a.m. Moscow time (03:00 GMT) on June 7.
Aleksey Siorpas, the minister of transport of the Magadan Region, told Sputnik on Wednesday that Air India's reserve aircraft will land in the city of Magadan around 11 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday.
A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at the airport in Latrobe, Pa., Sunday, July 28, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2023
Americas
Video: Cabin Fire Forces Spirit Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Florida
2 March, 21:02 GMT
The ministers added that all the passengers were accommodated at a school near the airport and women with children or pregnant women were accommodated in the dormitory of a medical college in the city. All of them were provided with meals, and the situation was explained to them, Siorpas said, adding, however, that the passengers could not leave the premises of their places of accommodation as Russian border guards were with them.
An airport spokesperson told Sputnik that all the passengers are foreign citizens, including over 40 US nationals and several citizens of Canada.
Druppov told Sputnik on Wednesday that the departure of Air India's reserve aircraft was postponed to 8 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday as the plane will arrive only in the morning, adding that there were no complaints among passengers. He said all the passengers have been provided with warm blankets and meals, adding that the regional and airport authorities have done everything that depended on them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала