International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/dont-want-that-smoke-canadian-wildfires-darken-skies-prompt-air-alerts-across-us-east-1110970134.html
Don't Want That Smoke: Canadian Wildfires Darken Skies, Prompt Air Alerts Across US East
Don't Want That Smoke: Canadian Wildfires Darken Skies, Prompt Air Alerts Across US East
The smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted across the eastern portion of the United States, affecting air quality in multiple metro areas.
2023-06-07T03:02+0000
2023-06-07T03:02+0000
americas
canada
new jersey
connecticut
new york
washington dc
air quality
boston
burlington
minneapolis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110969974_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae918c94482d3223a2c156a6d69a3035.jpg
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has spread across much of the eastern half of the United States, affecting air quality in major metro areas along the northern half of the eastern seaboard and most of the Northeast.Social media users have been posting pictures of the skies in New York and elsewhere, showing a dystopian scene that climate scientists say will become more frequent in the coming years due to climate change.Air quality alerts have been issued for multiple cities, including Baltimore, Maryland, Boston, Massachusetts and Burlington, Vermont.But those aren’t the only areas affected, with smoke significantly damaging the air quality in cities as far away as Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Washington, DC.But the worst air quality stretched from western New York to Quebec and Ontario. Those areas had “code-orange” and “code-purple” alerts, indicating the air quality was hazardous for the general population and not just vulnerable individuals.The air quality is expected to get worse on Wednesday, with an even larger smoke cloud expected to move south from Canada on the tail of a cold front. Things could improve over the weekend with the wind expected to move in a northwesterly direction on Friday; however, that relief is dependent on local fires not breaking out.There are dry conditions in the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, increasing the risk of local fires which could exacerbate the problem. Dry thunderstorms, which do not carry much rain, are expected in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, greatly increasing that risk.Wildfires are not uncommon in Canada during the summer, but they typically begin July or later. 2023 has already far surpassed the average amount burned in a year, 5.18 million acres, and summer has not yet officially begun.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/worsening-wildfires-in-nova-scotia-prompt-air-quality-alerts-across-us-northeast-1110829901.html
americas
canada
new jersey
connecticut
new york
boston
burlington
minneapolis
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110969974_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_496854981d882a508ec35157bc19a37c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wildfires, canada, new york, how far will canada's smoke travel, is the air safe
wildfires, canada, new york, how far will canada's smoke travel, is the air safe

Don't Want That Smoke: Canadian Wildfires Darken Skies, Prompt Air Alerts Across US East

03:02 GMT 07.06.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SisonBuildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Sison
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
There are currently 421 active fires in Canada - including 27 that ignited on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. More than 9.63 million acres have burned in Canada this year, an area larger than New Jersey and Connecticut combined.
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has spread across much of the eastern half of the United States, affecting air quality in major metro areas along the northern half of the eastern seaboard and most of the Northeast.
Social media users have been posting pictures of the skies in New York and elsewhere, showing a dystopian scene that climate scientists say will become more frequent in the coming years due to climate change.
Air quality alerts have been issued for multiple cities, including Baltimore, Maryland, Boston, Massachusetts and Burlington, Vermont.
But those aren’t the only areas affected, with smoke significantly damaging the air quality in cities as far away as Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Washington, DC.
But the worst air quality stretched from western New York to Quebec and Ontario. Those areas had “code-orange” and “code-purple” alerts, indicating the air quality was hazardous for the general population and not just vulnerable individuals.
The air quality is expected to get worse on Wednesday, with an even larger smoke cloud expected to move south from Canada on the tail of a cold front. Things could improve over the weekend with the wind expected to move in a northwesterly direction on Friday; however, that relief is dependent on local fires not breaking out.
A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
Americas
Worsening Wildfires in Nova Scotia Prompt Air Quality Alerts Across US Northeast
1 June, 04:18 GMT
There are dry conditions in the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, increasing the risk of local fires which could exacerbate the problem. Dry thunderstorms, which do not carry much rain, are expected in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, greatly increasing that risk.
Wildfires are not uncommon in Canada during the summer, but they typically begin July or later. 2023 has already far surpassed the average amount burned in a year, 5.18 million acres, and summer has not yet officially begun.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала