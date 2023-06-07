https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/moscows-long-arm-meet-russian-long-range-strike-drones-1110981170.html

Moscow's Long Arm: Meet Russian Long-Range Strike Drones

Moscow's Long Arm: Meet Russian Long-Range Strike Drones

Drone warfare has become an integral part of the conflict in Ukraine. What kinds of long-range strike drone capabilities does Moscow have at its disposal?.. 07.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-07T13:39+0000

2023-06-07T13:39+0000

2023-06-07T13:39+0000

military

russia

orion

altair

drones

drone

drone strike

drone warfare

drone attack

unmanned aerial vehicle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110980299_22:0:858:470_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6ec32dbebb90d15431ff23c607bd01.png

Russia has dramatically ramped up the use of long-range reconnaissance drones to serve as target finders for missile strikes in the Ukrainian hinterland, with Britain’s Ministry of Defense attributing their use to the success of Russian missile strike deep inside the country last month.Alongside these snooper drones, Russia’s military industry has also developed and fielded a lineup of long-range heavy strike drones, including the Orion, the Sirius, and the Altius (also known as Altair). These UAVs, more reminiscent of manned aircraft than their smaller, slower, reconnaissance and kamikaze drone cousins, have ranges measuring in the thousands of kilometers, cruising speeds up of up to 250 km per hour, service ceilings as much as 12,000 meters, and an endurance time of as much as 48 hours.Their weapons payloads vary from 200 and 2,000 kg, and can include precision missiles and aerial bombs. As for guidance, it can include satellite navigation, inertial navigation, and, in the case of the Sirius and the Altius – interfacing and integration between manned aviation and artificial intelligence. While such drones’ large size makes them more vulnerable to traditional air defenses, their ability to attack distant targets with heavy firepower, all without risking the lives of pilots, makes it all worthwhile.Check out the infographic prepared by Sputnik to see the detailed characteristics of the three drones.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone warfare, long range drone, unmanned aerial vehicle, uav, orion, sirius, altius, altair, strike drone, range, service ceiling, cruising speed, precision strike