Most Europeans Do Not Believe They Can Rely On US for Defense - Poll
Most Europeans Do Not Believe They Can Rely On US for Defense - Poll
The majority of Europeans agree that Europe cannot always rely on the United States, and that it needs to look after its own defense capabilities, a poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations showed on Wednesday.
According to the survey, 74% of respondents believe that Europe needs its own defense capabilities, compared to 66% in 2020. Only 8% of the survey participants believe the US will always protect Europe, as opposed to 11% of respondents in 2020 who said Europe did not need to worry about its own defense capabilities. A further 9% hesitated to answer, with the remaining 9% answering "don't know." The ECFR poll was conducted among citizens of nine European countries: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.
Most Europeans Do Not Believe They Can Rely On US for Defense - Poll

20:02 GMT 07.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of Europeans agree that Europe cannot always rely on the United States, and that it needs to look after its own defense capabilities, a poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) showed on Wednesday.
According to the survey, 74% of respondents believe that Europe needs its own defense capabilities, compared to 66% in 2020.
Only 8% of the survey participants believe the US will always protect Europe, as opposed to 11% of respondents in 2020 who said Europe did not need to worry about its own defense capabilities.
A further 9% hesitated to answer, with the remaining 9% answering "don't know."
The ECFR poll was conducted among citizens of nine European countries: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.
