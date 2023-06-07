https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/most-europeans-do-not-believe-they-can-rely-on-us-for-defense---poll-1110988818.html

Most Europeans Do Not Believe They Can Rely On US for Defense - Poll

The majority of Europeans agree that Europe cannot always rely on the United States, and that it needs to look after its own defense capabilities, a poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 74% of respondents believe that Europe needs its own defense capabilities, compared to 66% in 2020. Only 8% of the survey participants believe the US will always protect Europe, as opposed to 11% of respondents in 2020 who said Europe did not need to worry about its own defense capabilities. A further 9% hesitated to answer, with the remaining 9% answering "don't know." The ECFR poll was conducted among citizens of nine European countries: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

