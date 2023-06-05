International
Pentagon Policy Chief Admits US Support for Ukraine Strains Country's Defense Industrial Base
The United States’ billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine has put a strain on the country’s defense industrial base, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.
"The effort to assist the Ukrainians has put stress on our defense industrial base," Kahl said during an event at the NATO Youth Summit. The US needs to act both unilaterally and collectively to address the issue, including securing congressional spending authorities and training a technical workforce, Kahl said. The US is recognizing that the defense industrial base must be viewed as a "collective good of the free world," Kahl added, stressing the importance of pursuing interoperability between allied weapons systems.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States’ billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine has put a strain on the country’s defense industrial base, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.
"The effort to assist the Ukrainians has put stress on our defense industrial base," Kahl said during an event at the NATO Youth Summit.
The US needs to act both unilaterally and collectively to address the issue, including securing congressional spending authorities and training a technical workforce, Kahl said.
Americas
US Debt Ceiling Deal Won't Hinder Arms Shipments to Ukraine
31 May, 15:32 GMT
The US is recognizing that the defense industrial base must be viewed as a "collective good of the free world," Kahl added, stressing the importance of pursuing interoperability between allied weapons systems.
