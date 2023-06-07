https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/russian-upper-house-ratifies-agreement-with-china-on-gas-supplies-via-far-east-route-1110976523.html
Russian Upper House Ratifies Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route
Russian Upper House Ratifies Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route
The upper house of the Russian parliament ratified on Wednesday an agreement between Russia and China on on cooperation in gas supplies via the Far East route.
2023-06-07T09:35+0000
2023-06-07T09:35+0000
2023-06-07T09:35+0000
economy
russia
china
state duma
gazprom
gas
gas supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107745/44/1077454484_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_3d9944a07cadce5dd281c5189dab3598.jpg
The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's Federal Assembly, ratified the intergovernmental agreement on the supply of natural gas to China via the Far East route at a session on May 31.The document signed on January 31 suggests building a cross-border section of the gas pipeline. It starts at a gas measuring station in Russia near the town of Dalnerechensk, passes through the Ussuri River and ends at the Hulin launch station in China.The design, construction and operation of the site in Russia is carried out by Gazprom, while in China — by the China National Petroleum Corporation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/moscow-beijing-relations-at-unprecedentedly-high-level--russian-pm-mishustin-1110554631.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107745/44/1077454484_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbc09c2ce7f41f63b00f252d3e7fa9e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, china, state duma, russian upper house, gazprom, ratification, gas, gas supplies, far east route
russia, china, state duma, russian upper house, gazprom, ratification, gas, gas supplies, far east route
Russian Upper House Ratifies Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The upper house of the Russian parliament ratified on Wednesday an agreement between Russia and China on on cooperation in gas supplies via the Far East route.
The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's Federal Assembly, ratified the intergovernmental agreement
on the supply of natural gas to China via the Far East route at a session on May 31.
The document signed on January 31 suggests building a cross-border section of the gas pipeline. It starts at a gas measuring station in Russia near the town of Dalnerechensk, passes through the Ussuri River and ends at the Hulin launch station in China.
The design, construction and operation of the site in Russia is carried out by Gazprom, while in China — by the China National Petroleum Corporation.