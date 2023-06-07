https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/sunaks-us-visit-must-prove-to-biden-brexit-was-worth-it-1110987254.html
Sunak's US Visit Must Prove to Biden Brexit Was Worth It
Sunak's US Visit Must Prove to Biden Brexit Was Worth It
Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at the UK’s De Montfort University, told Sputnik “optics will be very important” for Sunak’s visit, not just for a British audience, but also for a deeply skeptical American one.
2023-06-07T19:11+0000
2023-06-07T19:11+0000
2023-06-07T19:11+0000
analysis
united kingdom (uk)
rishi sunak
joe biden
conservative party
ukraine
brexit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110987372_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cbf3ae1e7d8a229ff69fba1b744de91d.jpg
Sunak, whose Conservative government and Conservative Party both face low poll numbers at home as compared to their rivals, the left-wing Labour, will seek to prove that his party has not sacrificed London’s "special relationship" with Washington by pushing ahead with Brexit - Britain's dramatic divorce with the European Union.An election can come no later than January 2025, and the Tories have yet to deliver on the promised US-UK free trade deal that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would offset the economic damage of leaving the Brussels-centered bloc.Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at the UK’s De Montfort University, told Sputnik on Wednesday that "optics will be very important" for Sunak's visit, not just for a British audience, but also for a deeply skeptical American one."The US perception is very much along the lines of Brexit being detrimental to the UK politically and economically, and to the broader political and economic relationship between the US and Europe," Jones said.Jones said US and UK support for Kiev, which now includes Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and the training of Ukrainian pilots on operating the US-made F-16 Falcon interceptor, would also figure prominently in their talks."There will be questions around the extent of the continuing support of Zelensky, and how much military equipment and technology will be given to the Ukrainian military. Linked to this is to work on a common position in relation to China and the extent to which China is giving tacit support to Russia," Jones observed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/over-half-of-britons-want-uk-to-forge-closer-ties-with-eu---poll-1110658307.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110987372_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd7f4eb4b15ef04c692aba8e5eb4d458.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rishi sunak; uk; brexit; washington; dc; biden
rishi sunak; uk; brexit; washington; dc; biden
Sunak's US Visit Must Prove to Biden Brexit Was Worth It
On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Washington, DC, for a two-day visit to meet with US President Joe Biden and other political leaders. Military support for Ukraine is expected to top the agenda, which will include other defense-related topics like a joint China policy, as well as economic issues.
Sunak, whose Conservative government and Conservative Party both face low poll numbers at home as compared to their rivals, the left-wing Labour, will seek to prove that his party
has not sacrificed London’s "special relationship" with Washington by pushing ahead with Brexit - Britain's dramatic divorce with the European Union.
An election can come no later than January 2025, and the Tories have yet to deliver on the promised US-UK free trade deal
that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
said would offset the economic damage of leaving the Brussels-centered bloc.
Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at the UK’s De Montfort University, told Sputnik on Wednesday that "optics will be very important" for Sunak's visit, not just for a British audience, but also for a deeply skeptical American one.
"A major problem in this special relationship is Brexit, and specifically the Northern Ireland situation. The US is one of the guarantors of the Northern Ireland peace agreement, and Brexit has placed a great strain on the peace agreement," Jones said, noting that "there can be no border on the island of Ireland but, with Brexit, there must be a hard border between the UK and the EU. The Northern Ireland Protocol was supposed to fix this problem but it is in the process of being superseded by the Windsor Framework."
"The US perception is very much along the lines of Brexit being detrimental to the UK politically and economically, and to the broader political and economic relationship between the US and Europe," Jones said.
“In terms of trade, Sunak’s visit is not about working on a specific trade deal. Rather, it is about issues around trade and inward investment to the UK. A particular area of concern is the international regulation of AI,” he said, noting the possibility of war between the US and China in the future. “Neither would trust the other in terms of leading on such international regulation of AI so the UK is hoping to take the lead here. The issue of green subsidies, specifically in the automotive industry, is also going to be a point of discussion."
Jones said US and UK support for Kiev, which now includes Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles
and the training of Ukrainian pilots on operating the US-made F-16 Falcon interceptor, would also figure prominently in their talks.
"There will be questions around the extent of the continuing support of Zelensky, and how much military equipment and technology will be given to the Ukrainian military. Linked to this is to work on a common position in relation to China and the extent to which China is giving tacit support to Russia," Jones observed.