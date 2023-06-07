https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/tucker-carlson-in-first-twitter-show-any-fair-person-thinks-ukraine-struck-kakhovka-hpp-1110969728.html

Tucker Carlson in First Twitter Show: ‘Any Fair Person’ Thinks Ukraine Struck Kakhovka HPP

Tucker Carlson in First Twitter Show: ‘Any Fair Person’ Thinks Ukraine Struck Kakhovka HPP

Any fair person would conclude Ukraine was responsible for the damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant after reviewing evidence on the matter, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

"Once the facts start coming in, it becomes much less of a mystery what might’ve happened to the dam," Carlson said on Tuesday. Destruction of the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it "hurts Russia more," Carlson said. Ukraine has previously considered striking the dam, Carlson also said. The dam was "effectively Russian," Carlson said, noting that the dam was built by the shared Soviet government and resides in territory currently controlled by Russia. Tucker’s statement came at the beginning of the first episode of his new independent show, dubbed "Tucker on Twitter," which he launched following his departure from Fox News. The news host said he hopes Twitter will serve as a free and open platform, but warned that he would leave if restrictions are imposed.Earlier on Tuesday, the Kakhovka power plant and dam sustained damage, resulting in uncontrolled overflow and risking flooding downstream. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Ukrainian forces were responsible for the attack, characterizing it as an act of terrorism on civilian infrastructure. The United States has not determined whether Ukraine or Russia was responsible for the incident, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding it also could have been an accident.

