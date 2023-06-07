https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/ukraine-blows-up-dam-macron-opposes-asian-nato-iran-has-hypersonic-missile-1110968513.html

French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that he opposes the US empire's move to stretch NATO to China's doorstep.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine has blown up a dam in the Kherson Region. Also, NATO is trying to stir unrest in the Balkans.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that he opposes the US empire's move to stretch NATO to China's doorstep.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss US and EU politics. Cornel West has declared that he is running for President. Also, YouTube has deleted another JFK Jr video and new evidence has been uncovered about the Nord Stream bombing.Thomas Mountain, journalist, and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. The US empire is panicking over the Eritrean president's visits to Moscow and Beijing. Also, African leaders are pushing their peace plan for the Ukraine conflict.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Iranians have developed a hypersonic missile and President Maduro is visiting Saudi Arabia.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the US is sending troops to Peru, the leaders of the Uhuru movement are speaking out, and the New York Times acknowledges Nazis in Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Congress is likely to hide new Ukraine aid in the defense spending bill. Also, the dollar is losing prominence due to the weaponization of the US economy.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine. The US and its major allies are resisting the global call for peace in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

