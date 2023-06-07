https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/watch-russian-t-80bv-tanks-in-combat-action-1110976951.html

Watch Russian T-80BV Tanks in Combat Action

Watch Russian T-80BV Tanks in Combat Action

Footage of Russia’s T-80BV Tanks engaged in combat action was shown by Russia's Ministry of Defense.

2023-06-07T10:41+0000

2023-06-07T10:41+0000

2023-06-07T10:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian armed forces

western military district

ministry of defense

tanks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110972478_45:0:1624:888_1920x0_80_0_0_3dd28430cf0657ee77fd3736a5887f4a.png

Combat work of crews manning Russia’s T-80BV tanks of the Western Military District has been shown in footage released by the Ministry of Defense.The tank crews provide fire support to motorized rifle units and offensive maneuvers of Russian troops in the Kupyansk direction as part of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the MoD stated.Russia’s tank crews advance to the front line and deliver a powerful blow to enemy positions, with fire adjustment aided by unmanned aerial aircraft (UEA), the ministry added.

russia

2023

News

en_EN

Combat work by T-80BV tank crews belonging to the Russian Armed Forces at the vanguard of the special military operation

Combat work by T-80BV tank crews belonging to the Russian Armed Forces at the vanguard of the special military operation

2023-06-07T10:41+0000

true

PT1M31S