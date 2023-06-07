https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/watch-russian-t-80bv-tanks-in-combat-action-1110976951.html
Watch Russian T-80BV Tanks in Combat Action
Footage of Russia’s T-80BV Tanks engaged in combat action was shown by Russia's Ministry of Defense.
Combat work of crews manning Russia’s T-80BV tanks of the Western Military District has been shown in footage released by the Ministry of Defense.The tank crews provide fire support to motorized rifle units and offensive maneuvers of Russian troops in the Kupyansk direction as part of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the MoD stated.Russia’s tank crews advance to the front line and deliver a powerful blow to enemy positions, with fire adjustment aided by unmanned aerial aircraft (UEA), the ministry added.
Combat work by T-80BV tank crews belonging to the Russian Armed Forces at the vanguard of the special military operation
10:41 GMT 07.06.2023 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 07.06.2023)
The fearsome T-80BV main battle tank, an upgrade of the T-80 “flying” tank, entered into service with the Soviet Armed Forces in 1985, and does not need to stop when aiming at an enemy target, hitting it accurately even at speeds of up to 35 km/h.
Combat work of crews manning Russia’s T-80BV tanks of the Western Military District has been shown in footage released by the Ministry of Defense.
The tank crews provide fire support to motorized rifle units and offensive maneuvers of Russian troops in the Kupyansk direction as part of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine
, the MoD stated.
Russia’s tank crews advance to the front line and deliver a powerful blow to enemy positions, with fire adjustment aided by unmanned aerial aircraft (UEA), the ministry added.