https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/fbi-doc-alleges-biden-family-received-10mln-from-burisma-to-end-ukraine-probe---mtg-1111013484.html

FBI Doc Alleges Biden Family Received $10Mln From Burisma to End Ukraine Probe - MTG

FBI Doc Alleges Biden Family Received $10Mln From Burisma to End Ukraine Probe - MTG

Ukrainian energy industry holding company Burisma allegedly paid then-US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter $10 million to help end a probe into the company by Kiev, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said

2023-06-08T19:25+0000

2023-06-08T19:25+0000

2023-06-08T19:25+0000

americas

marjorie taylor greene

fbi

ukraine

burisma

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110398925_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6cf33b38cbf2fb5ccba9f95a505e3f06.jpg

Shokin was removed by the Ukrainian Parliament in March 2016 after the Obama administration withheld loan guarantees in an attempt to pressure the government to oust the top prosecutor. Shokin had been investigating Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky over money laundering, tax evasion and corruption allegations.Hunter Biden was hired to Burisma’s board to "make the problems go away" regarding Shokin’s investigation, Greene said. The owner of Burisma claims to have paid $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden to get Shokin fired and end his probe into the company, Greene said.The FBI made the document accessible to lawmakers following threats by the House Oversight Committee to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for the document.Greene characterized the alleged actions as a "political bribery pay-to-play scheme" and "shocking." Lawmakers will continue to follow this investigation, Greene said, urging the FBI to continue cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/clinton-foundation-whistleblowers-have-chance-to-bust-irs--expose-hillarys-pay-to-play-1111006847.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, biden ukraine corruption, hunter biden, hunter biden in ukraine, did ukraine pay biden, biden ukraine investigation, fbi probe into biden, biden corruption case