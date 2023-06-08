International
FBI Doc Alleges Biden Family Received $10Mln From Burisma to End Ukraine Probe - MTG
FBI Doc Alleges Biden Family Received $10Mln From Burisma to End Ukraine Probe - MTG
Ukrainian energy industry holding company Burisma allegedly paid then-US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter $10 million to help end a probe into the company by Kiev, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Shokin was removed by the Ukrainian Parliament in March 2016 after the Obama administration withheld loan guarantees in an attempt to pressure the government to oust the top prosecutor. Shokin had been investigating Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky over money laundering, tax evasion and corruption allegations.Hunter Biden was hired to Burisma’s board to "make the problems go away" regarding Shokin’s investigation, Greene said. The owner of Burisma claims to have paid $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden to get Shokin fired and end his probe into the company, Greene said.The FBI made the document accessible to lawmakers following threats by the House Oversight Committee to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for the document.Greene characterized the alleged actions as a "political bribery pay-to-play scheme" and "shocking." Lawmakers will continue to follow this investigation, Greene said, urging the FBI to continue cooperation.
FBI Doc Alleges Biden Family Received $10Mln From Burisma to End Ukraine Probe - MTG

19:25 GMT 08.06.2023
US First Lady Jill Biden with Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, attends her granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
US First Lady Jill Biden with Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, attends her granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukrainian energy industry holding company Burisma allegedly paid then-US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million to help end a probe into the company by former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday.
Shokin was removed by the Ukrainian Parliament in March 2016 after the Obama administration withheld loan guarantees in an attempt to pressure the government to oust the top prosecutor. Shokin had been investigating Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky over money laundering, tax evasion and corruption allegations.
Hunter Biden was hired to Burisma’s board to "make the problems go away" regarding Shokin’s investigation, Greene said. The owner of Burisma claims to have paid $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden to get Shokin fired and end his probe into the company, Greene said.
"[The head of Burisma] told the informant that he has two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter, and specifically, Joe Biden," Greene told reporters after viewing an FBI document containing an informant’s claims about potential Biden family corruption.
The FBI made the document accessible to lawmakers following threats by the House Oversight Committee to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for the document.
Greene characterized the alleged actions as a "political bribery pay-to-play scheme" and "shocking." Lawmakers will continue to follow this investigation, Greene said, urging the FBI to continue cooperation.
