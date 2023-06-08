https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/house-panel-drops-contempt-plans-for-fbi-chief-after-making-deal-over-biden-bribery-doc--1110994885.html

House Panel Drops Contempt Plans for FBI Chief After Making Deal Over Biden 'Bribery' Doc

House Panel Drops Contempt Plans for FBI Chief After Making Deal Over Biden 'Bribery' Doc

The House Oversight panel dropped its plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray after the agency refused to provide a document reportedly linking the US president to a bribery scheme.

2023-06-08T04:01+0000

2023-06-08T04:01+0000

2023-06-08T04:01+0000

americas

james comer

us house oversight committee

fbi

christopher wray

contempt

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea6e722f2abb68f6bba033ec880593.jpg

The US House Oversight Committee dropped its plans late Wednesday to move forward with contempt proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray after the agency refused to provide a document reportedly linking the US president to a bribery scheme.Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who serves as the chair to the House Oversight Committee, revealed the FBI "caved" and agreed to allow all members of the panel to review subpoenaed internal documents in exchange for dropping its 17-page contempt resolution.In order to appease lawmakers, the bureau will also being providing two additional documents to both Comer and the panel's top-ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).The committee's resolution had been scheduled to be put before the panel on Thursday after Wray had previously rejected Comer's demands to produce the file.The latest comes after Wray offered Comer and Raskin the chance to view a redacted version of the file on Monday in a secured room in Congress; however, the move was rejected as the Republican member sought to have all committee members review the file.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/house-panel-to-hold-fbi-chief-in-contempt-over-failure-to-provide-biden-criminal-docs-1110805692.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house oversight committee, joe biden, bribery scheme, james comer, jamie raskin, contempt proceedings