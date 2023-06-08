https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/house-panel-drops-contempt-plans-for-fbi-chief-after-making-deal-over-biden-bribery-doc--1110994885.html
House Panel Drops Contempt Plans for FBI Chief After Making Deal Over Biden 'Bribery' Doc
The House Oversight panel dropped its plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray after the agency refused to provide a document reportedly linking the US president to a bribery scheme.
Republican lawmakers have claimed that an unclassified document in the FBI's possession outlines an incident in which US President Joe Biden was linked to a bribery scheme during his time as vice president under the Obama administration.
The US House Oversight Committee dropped its plans late Wednesday to move forward with contempt proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray after the agency refused to provide a document reportedly linking the US president to a bribery scheme.
Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who serves as the chair to the House Oversight Committee, revealed the FBI "caved" and agreed to allow all members of the panel to review subpoenaed internal documents in exchange for dropping its 17-page contempt resolution.
In order to appease lawmakers, the bureau will also being providing two additional documents to both Comer and the panel's top-ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).
“Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people,” Comer said in a statement.
The committee's resolution had been scheduled to be put before the panel on Thursday after Wray had previously rejected Comer's demands to produce the file.
At the center of the matter is a file known as an FD-1023 form that the bureau uses to collect and catalog information provided by confidential sources.
The FBI had earlier explained that providing a copy of the requested file could compromise the department's confidentiality rules and pose risks to informants.
The latest comes after Wray offered Comer and Raskin the chance to view a redacted version of the file on Monday in a secured room in Congress; however, the move was rejected as the Republican member sought to have all committee members review the file.
The 1023 form is said to detail an incident during the Obama White House when Biden - as vice president - allegedly showed interest in taking a payoff in exchange for securing policy decisions.
The document was previously reviewed by the FBI, with reports indicating that an investigation by the Justice Department was dropped after claims were ruled unsubstantiated.