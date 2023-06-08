https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/global-bonds-decline-as-rate-hike-fears-trigger-market-jitters-1110999295.html

Global Bonds Decline as Rate-Hike Fears Trigger Market Jitters

Global Bonds Decline as Rate-Hike Fears Trigger Market Jitters

Global bonds have been declining in response to two of this week’s interest-rate hikes targeted to tame inflation; by Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

2023-06-08T10:15+0000

2023-06-08T10:15+0000

2023-06-08T10:15+0000

us federal reserve

rate hikes

rate hike

economy

reserve bank of australia (rba)

philip lowe

treasury

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/08/1110999437_0:106:3265:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_3883169aa86d09d16ad491262a81749f.jpg

Global bonds have been declining in response to two of this week’s interest rate hikes targeted at taming inflation.Unexpected moves by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) resulted in shorter-maturity Treasury yields reaching their highest level since March, according to media reports. Meanwhile, Australia’s three-year yield spiked as much as 17 basis points to 3.87%. This is the highest jump since 2011. Not much change was displayed by Treasury yields in Asia, however, with 10-year ones hovering below 3.8%, up about 10 basis points earlier this week.Jitters rippled across the markets, as traders eyed the possibility of renewed volatility impacting global risk assets due to more rate hikes to come.The Bank of Canada raised the rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent - its first increase since such hikes were put on pause in January.The Reserve Bank of Australia similarly carried out an interest rate rise - the 12th since May last year. It lifted the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.10 percent. The hike came after most economists had predicted a pause in rate hikes in June. The rate hikes came as, despite consumer price inflation slowly scaling down, underlying inflation has been persisting. Now, central banks appear to be indicating that interest rates may have to rise further. As for the United States, the inflation data set to be released next week will offer clues as to what route the US Federal Reserve my take next.The Fed has been increasing interest rates in an attempt to tame inflation. The Fed has raised rates 10 consecutive times since March 2022, bringing its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 16 years. After its last such hike, the Fed vowed to "closely monitor" data in the coming months and assess their effectiveness in helping the United States return to its inflation target of 2%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors have largely been of the opinion that the Fed will stop its interest rate hikes. A policy meeting of the Fed is scheduled for June 14.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/us-jobless-claims-highest-since-october-2021-raising-chance-for-fed-rate-pause-1110267492.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

global bonds, declining, interest-rate hikes, tame inflation, bank of canada, reserve bank of australia, renewed volatility, risk assets, rate hikes, the fed, the us central bank, the federal reserve