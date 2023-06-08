https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/iran-reopens-embassy-in-saudi-arabia-ukraine-destroys-ammonia-pipeline-1110992688.html

Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia; Ukraine Destroys Ammonia Pipeline

Iran has reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia signaling a complete failure of neocon foreign policy in the Middle East.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian army has blown up an ammonia pipeline that may unleash another ecological disaster. Also, Russia warns of escalation as the US prepares to send F-16 jets to Ukraine.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the neocons. Russia calls for an investigation of the bombing of a dam in Kherson. Also, Tony Blinken is bonkers and the US wants to rid itself of Nord Stream allegations.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss China and the Middle East. The Middle East is saying goodbye to America and hello to China. Also, There is new proof that the CIA spied on Julian Assange.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss foreign policy. China and the US had another near miss as the US provocations persist. Also, The House Armed Services Chair wants a China spending bill.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. As the Middle East moves towards reconciliation, the US pushes for more sanctions against Syria. Also, Iran has reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia signaling a complete failure of neocon foreign policy in the Middle East.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the media. The US media has had a difficult time dealing with the US-sponsored Nazis in Ukraine. Also, Tucker Carlson's first Twitter show is a hit.Darryl Jones, attorney, and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss Atlanta approving the infamous "cop city." Also, Mississippi faces a lawsuit over a new law against protests.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. The US is considering re-occupying Haiti as history shows that occupation is the cause of Haiti's problems.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

