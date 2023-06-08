https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/most-europeans-choose-neutrality-in-us-china-conflict-call-beijing-necessary-partner---poll-1111003667.html

Most Europeans Choose 'Neutrality' in US-China Conflict, Call Beijing 'Necessary Partner' - Poll

Most Europeans would support neutrality in a US-China standoff, according to a new poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Most Europeans would support neutrality in a US-China standoff, according to a new poll.Over 60% of respondents, surveyed in 11 countries of the European Union, stated that they would prefer their country not to take any side in case a conflict between Washington and Beijing erupted over Taiwan, according to the new survey from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).No more than 23 percent revealed they would opt to side with Washington, which has been increasingly belligerent towards the Asian powerhouse, designating it as a "challenge" and a "threat". Earlier this year, US intelligence leaders said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) remained the "most consequential threat" to America's national security.Individuals in the 11 EU member states – Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden – were asked the question: generally speaking, thinking about China, which of the following best reflects your view on what it is to Europe?Most respondents in the ECFR poll perceived Beijing more as a strategic partner than a rival, or an adversary, and revealed they were reluctant to "de-risk" from China. A mere 22 percent of Europeans saw the European region’s economic relationship with China as fraught with more risks than benefits. It was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who had recently touted this need for "de-risking", saying that "China’s rise as an international political and economic actor shows that decoupling is not viable, desirable or even practical for Europe. But there is clearly a need for Europe to work on de-risking some important and sensitive parts of our relationship.” While those European leaders who share her stance weight the risks and opportunities of "engagement with China,” most of those polled in April 2023 by the ECFR do not see China as a power that "challenges and wants to undermine Europe."When asked about the relationship between China and Russia, some 70 percent of respondents recognized that the two countries were close partners.There were only three countries where a majority of the respondents appeared to see China as a “rival” or an “adversary”, rather than an “ally” or “partner”. These were Germany, France, Denmark, and Sweden.The researchers underscored that the ECFR’s poll results showed that European citizens were more inclined to side with French President Emmanuel Macron's stance on Taiwan, rather than that of the administration of US President Joe Biden. Back in April, following Macron's visit to Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials, the French leader urged the EU not to allow itself to be sucked into the confrontation between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, stating that Europe must diminish its dependency on the US and build up its "strategic autonomy". Europe should avoid being "caught up in crises that are not ours," the French president had said, implying China-US tensions over Taiwan.

