NATO Brings Back Cold War Strategizing as Conflict With Russia Looms - Reports

NATO intends to incorporate Cold War strategizing into defense plans for a potential confrontation with Russia, while concerns are rising over Sweden’s delayed accession to the alliance, as it may hinder defense planning

NATO is also reviewing its defense plans to be able to defend "every inch" of the bloc's territory in the event of a conflict with Russia, the report said. If Sweden joins the alliance in the near future, the move would facilitate troops transfer to the Baltic flank, the magazine reported. The report also said that Sweden would for the first time join NATO's nuclear planning group and be included in the alliance's ongoing discussions on how to update and combine its conventional and nuclear deterrence against Russia. Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

