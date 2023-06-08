International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/nato-brings-back-cold-war-strategizing-as-conflict-with-russia-looms---reports-1111007633.html
NATO Brings Back Cold War Strategizing as Conflict With Russia Looms - Reports
NATO Brings Back Cold War Strategizing as Conflict With Russia Looms - Reports
NATO intends to incorporate Cold War strategizing into defense plans for a potential confrontation with Russia, while concerns are rising over Sweden’s delayed accession to the alliance, as it may hinder defense planning
2023-06-08T16:24+0000
2023-06-08T16:24+0000
military
jens stoltenberg
sweden
finland
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg
NATO is also reviewing its defense plans to be able to defend "every inch" of the bloc's territory in the event of a conflict with Russia, the report said. If Sweden joins the alliance in the near future, the move would facilitate troops transfer to the Baltic flank, the magazine reported. The report also said that Sweden would for the first time join NATO's nuclear planning group and be included in the alliance's ongoing discussions on how to update and combine its conventional and nuclear deterrence against Russia. Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/nato-to-expand-its-headquarters-to-make-room-for-future-members---reports-1110937855.html
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e9d7cfdd10d36a5fbf3d1c1670e0e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, cold war, conflict with russia, sweden accession, nato expansion
nato, cold war, conflict with russia, sweden accession, nato expansion

NATO Brings Back Cold War Strategizing as Conflict With Russia Looms - Reports

16:24 GMT 08.06.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel. / Go to the mediabankПресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга
Пресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel.
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – NATO intends to incorporate Cold War strategizing into defense plans for a potential confrontation with Russia, while concerns are rising over Sweden’s delayed accession to the alliance, as it may hinder defense planning and transformation of the command-and-control structure, Foreign Policy Magazine reported, citing sources.
NATO is also reviewing its defense plans to be able to defend "every inch" of the bloc's territory in the event of a conflict with Russia, the report said. If Sweden joins the alliance in the near future, the move would facilitate troops transfer to the Baltic flank, the magazine reported.
"It's very important that Sweden is going as quickly as possible on board, because if you look at the map, we really need Sweden so that this whole thing is deep enough, what we are going to defend. It's very important for logistics and everything else. We already know that it's rather difficult to defend the Baltic countries. The same goes for Finland if Sweden is not on board," Harri Ohra-aho, an advisor for intelligence in Finland's Defense Ministry, was quoted as saying by the magazine.
The picture shows the flags of the participating countries raised in front of the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
World
NATO to Expand Its Headquarters to Make Room for Future Members - Reports
6 June, 01:33 GMT
The report also said that Sweden would for the first time join NATO's nuclear planning group and be included in the alliance's ongoing discussions on how to update and combine its conventional and nuclear deterrence against Russia.
Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала