'Totally False': Cuba Swats Down US Media Reports of Hosting Chinese Spy Base

Havana strongly rejected reports in US media on Thursday that claimed China had penned a deal worth “several billion dollars” with Cuba to place a signals intelligence base on the island, which sits 100 miles south of Florida.

Havana strongly rejected reports in US media on Thursday that claimed China had penned a deal worth “several billion dollars” with Cuba to place a signals intelligence base on the island, which sits roughly 100 miles south of Florida.The report was based on the words of “US officials familiar with highly classified intelligence,” who claimed the intel was “convincing.”Carlos de Cossio, Cuba’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Relations, called the report "totally false and unfounded information.”“Such slanders have been fabricated by US officials apparently familiar with intelligence information, such as those regarding alleged acoustic attacks against US diplomatic personnel,” de Cossio said, referring to the mythical Havana Syndrome, which was disproven by multiple investigations, including eventually one by the US State Department.'An Imminent Threat'The fury came swiftly from Republicans, who rushed to condemn US President Joe Biden for supposedly neglecting the “threat” posed by Cuba.Earlier this year, relations began to warm ever so slightly, with the US embassy in Havana hosting several cultural exchange events with the Cuban government and relaunching its visa and consular services after a yearslong pause.US Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), a Cuban-born US lawmaker who represents the congressional district closest to Cuba, told the White House that the action “poses an imminent threat” to the United States and a “direct threat” to his constituents and to tourists in the region.He added that "Communist China is proactively undermining the United States across the Western Hemisphere and I urge this Administration to build a robust, comprehensive, and expedient strategy to counter the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party, also CPC] malign influence with neighboring states."He urged Biden to “condemn this blatant threat to our national security interests” and to impose new sanctions, either on Cuba or China.Strategic CompetitionThe US has a military facility in Cuba at Guantanamo Bay, which it operates without Havana’s permission, and has a ring of bases surrounding China in Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, and has turned the island of Taiwan - a Chinese province in rebellion - into a pro-US garrison state. The US Navy routinely flies spy planes just miles off the Chinese coast, including signals intelligence aircraft engaged in the same kind of peeping that the alleged Cuba base would perform.Cuba was placed on the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism in January 2021 as then-US President Donald Trump was preparing to leave office. The justification was a refusal by Havana to surrender leaders of the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) who had traveled there in good faith for peace talks with the Colombian government in 2019. When Bogota launched a new surprise attack on the ELN bases during the talks, the delegates stayed in Cuba for safety reasons.Last month, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Wang Yi, the CPC’s foreign policy chief and former Chinese foreign minister, that Washington was looking to “move beyond” the balloon incident.The State Department has made no announcement about the impact of the reported Havana-Beijing deal on Blinken’s schedule.

