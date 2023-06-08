https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/trump-says-hes-been-indicted-over-mar-a-lago-docs-told-to-appear-tuesday-in-court-1111016015.html

Trump Says He's Been Indicted Over Mar-a-Lago Docs, Told to Appear Tuesday in Court

Trump Says He's Been Indicted Over Mar-a-Lago Docs, Told to Appear Tuesday in Court

US President Donald Trump has revealed that his legal camp has been informed that he's been indicted over classified documents retrieved by FBI agents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account, a social media site he owns.Spanning over three posts, Trump railed against the indictment, calling it politically motivated and a "DARK DAY" for the United States.Trump is being investigated for his handling of classified documents after he left the White House and obstruction of justice. Last year, the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate, seizing thousands of documents, including about 100 that had classified markings.Court documents also showed that the FBI had subpoenaed security footage from Mar-a-Lago, and alleged that he moved the documents out of a storage room at the estate in an effort to obstruct the investigation.Trump claimed that using his powers as President, he declassified the documents, but an audio tape was released by US Media showing Trump in 2021 discussing a Pentagon document that he said was still classified.The US Department of Justice has not confirmed Trump's indictment.Trump says he has been summoned to appear at a Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 PM.Trump asserts that he received "far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country," adding that he is leading in the polls against "all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican."His comments echo Newsmax Columnist Michael Shannon, who told Sputnik earlier on Thursday that the indictment and everything surrounding it was politically motivated.Like Trump, Shannon also pointed out that President Joe Biden also had classified documents at his residences and offices from his time as Vice President during the Barack Obama administration.US Media reporter Jonathan Karl says that Trump has been indicted on seven accounts. It is unknown what specific charges Trump will face but another journalist, Katherine Faulders stated, citing unnamed sources, that it will include the willful retention of national defense information, corruptly concealing documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements and other still unknown charges.The former President has faced multiple and piling legal issues since leaving office. In late March, he was indicted in New York on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. He was also found liable of sexual assault in a civil case stemming from an encounter with a New York City columnist in the early 1990s.There are other cases that are still under investigation which may result in more charges for Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is looking into his role in providing hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels who alleged she had an affair with Trump. Prosecutors are looking into those payments to see if they violated campaign finance regulations.And Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 Presidential election in that state.In a video posted to Truth Social about 40 minutes after his first tweet, Trump called the indictment "election interference of the highest level. There has never been anything like what's happening. I'm an innocent man, I'm an innocent person.""I am innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly."

