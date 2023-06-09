https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/mar-a-lago-indictment-designed-to-make-trump-reelection-impossible-1111015907.html

Mar-a-Lago Indictment Designed to Make Trump Reelection 'Impossible'

Newsmax Columnist Michael Shannon told Sputnik that the Mar-a-Lago case is designed to prevent Trump's presidential campaign.

Michael Shannon, a political commentator and columnist for Newsmax, told Sputnik that he believes the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents and alleged obstruction of justice is part of a larger politically-motivated scheme designed to prevent the former president from running for his old seat in the 2024 election.Shannon pointed to classified documents that were found at US President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and at the Biden Penn Center in Washington, DC, as evidence that the Mar-a-Lago investigation is politically driven.Earlier reports revealed that documents had been retrieved from the garage area of one of Biden's homes, a development that later saw the president joke that they were secured along his beloved Corvette.The commentator added that while classified documents were also found in the possession of former US Vice President Mike Pence, "the left doesn’t view him as a threat to Biden, the Pence documents are also no big deal.”However, Shannon warns liberals that their attempts to stop Trump may end up saddling them with a president they like even less.According to Shannon, DeSantis would be a more formidable opponent in 2024 and in a potential 2028 contest because he would “be a much more effective president” than Trump.As for how the case will go, Shannon insists it depends on where the trial is held, something that remains an open question.

