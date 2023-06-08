https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/us-in-possession-of-12-non-human-spacecraft-government-contractors-claim-1110995122.html

US in Possession of 12 'Non-Human' Spacecraft, Government Contractors Claim

Following interviews in US Media in which whistleblower David Grusch alleged the government possesses "non-human" spacecraft, more sources are coming forward to speak.

2023-06-08T03:53+0000

2023-06-08T03:53+0000

2023-06-08T03:58+0000

americas

all-domain anomaly resolution office (aaro)

defense department

congress

harry reid

david grusch

unidentified aerial phenomena (uap)

ufo

cover-up

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/08/1110995402_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_4e28d1cdd3b26dd2e291ee77b50e9108.png

The United States is in possession of 12 non-human spacecraft, according to multiple military and intelligence contractors whose comments were published by journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday.The sources who spoke with Shellenberger say Grusch’s allegations were accurate.Grusch told two US media outlets on Monday that he filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) about the alleged illegal coverup.By Tuesday, former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon, likewise reported that four witnesses told him they are aware of “a secret US government program involving the analysis and exploitation of materials recovered from off-world craft,” and demanded that the US government come clean with the public if it has recovered a spacecraft of non-human origin.Grusch presented classified material, including reports and emails, to the ICIG, but the Defense Department prevented him from sharing photos in his disclosure. He also swore under oath that his accusations were true.Grusch said he did not know how many spacecraft the government is in possession of, stating only that it was “quite a number” of partially intact or fully intact crafts.The sources that spoke with Shellenberger say that the government and government contractors are in possession of “12 or more” non-human spacecraft. Some of these ships were shared with the AARO, while others were not, said the sources, adding the AARO has refused to share that information with Congress.The AARO denies it has discovered any information about the government being in possession of off-planet crafts. “To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” said Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough.But some of the sources say that is by design. They point out that the AARO only has Title 10 authority, and that organizations with Title 50 authority have stonewalled them because they do not respect the lower authority of Title 10 organizations.Another source added that the AARO does not have the authority to verify the highly classified information and may not want to.However, the ICIG appears to be taking Grusch’s complaint seriously, calling it “credible and urgent.” Some members of Congress have also expressed a desire for more transparency on the issue.One source said there were four different types of crafts recovered, with six described as being in good shape and another six that were significantly damaged. The same source claimed there were cases where occupants “left the craft unoccupied,” later adding that high-level generals told them they had touched the craft.The crafts are being held at Area 51 and other facilities around the world, a source said, adding that they move the crafts around a lot and some are held in facilities run by aerospace contractors. Despite that, only a handful of contractors know about the crafts.The sources also expressed frustration with the government’s secrecy on the issue, noting it may be slowing down progress on the government’s reverse engineering efforts. One contractor asked if they could use a buffer organization to hide the source of the technology and bring in scientists and engineers with lower classification levels, but they were sternly rebuked.The sources disagree if the US has succeeded in flying any of the crafts they recovered, with one claiming that they had managed to do so.But others denied any knowledge of an operable craft being in the possession of the US, though an additional source said they were told flights have happened but said they “never found any support for that,” adding they “found a lot of support for saying we can’t figure it out.”There seems to be tiered access to what the government knows about UAPs. One source said there has been a computer discussion forum, known as “R-Space” where 1,500 government-funded scientists discuss and analyze UAPs, but another source estimates that only 100 to 700 people know the government retrieved a crashed ship.All of the scientists in the R-Space forum reportedly have top-secret clearance, but seeing the crafts or entering Area 51 requires a special clearance even higher, requiring people to be “read in,” a path reserved for the select few.Some of the sources said they think Russia and China are also in possession of off-world spacecrafts, but they are not sure.Speaking to US media, famed UFO/UAP researcher Jeremy Corbell said Grusch’s accusations need to be taken seriously:“If there are holding facilities, open those doors, tell the basic truth.”As Shellenberger notes in his article, Grusch is not the only high-profile official to allege the government is reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology. Before his death in 2021, Sen. Harry Reid (D-NY) said he was told “for decades” that aerospace and weapons contractor Lockheed Martin had received some materials. “And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff. They would not approve that,” he said.Later, he told US media “it is extremely important that information about the discovery of physical materials or retrieved craft come out.”

americas

2023

ufo, uap, shellenberger ufo article, government cover-ups, are aliens real, are ufos real, what are uaps