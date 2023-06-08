https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/us-in-possession-of-12-non-human-spacecraft-government-contractors-claim-1110995122.html
US in Possession of 12 'Non-Human' Spacecraft, Government Contractors Claim
Following interviews in US Media in which whistleblower David Grusch alleged the government possesses "non-human" spacecraft, more sources are coming forward to speak.
The United States is in possession of 12 non-human spacecraft, according to multiple military and intelligence contractors whose comments were published by journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday.The sources who spoke with Shellenberger say Grusch’s allegations were accurate.Grusch told two US media outlets on Monday that he filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) about the alleged illegal coverup.By Tuesday, former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon, likewise reported that four witnesses told him they are aware of “a secret US government program involving the analysis and exploitation of materials recovered from off-world craft,” and demanded that the US government come clean with the public if it has recovered a spacecraft of non-human origin.Grusch presented classified material, including reports and emails, to the ICIG, but the Defense Department prevented him from sharing photos in his disclosure. He also swore under oath that his accusations were true.Grusch said he did not know how many spacecraft the government is in possession of, stating only that it was “quite a number” of partially intact or fully intact crafts.The sources that spoke with Shellenberger say that the government and government contractors are in possession of “12 or more” non-human spacecraft. Some of these ships were shared with the AARO, while others were not, said the sources, adding the AARO has refused to share that information with Congress.The AARO denies it has discovered any information about the government being in possession of off-planet crafts. “To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” said Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough.But some of the sources say that is by design. They point out that the AARO only has Title 10 authority, and that organizations with Title 50 authority have stonewalled them because they do not respect the lower authority of Title 10 organizations.Another source added that the AARO does not have the authority to verify the highly classified information and may not want to.However, the ICIG appears to be taking Grusch’s complaint seriously, calling it “credible and urgent.” Some members of Congress have also expressed a desire for more transparency on the issue.One source said there were four different types of crafts recovered, with six described as being in good shape and another six that were significantly damaged. The same source claimed there were cases where occupants “left the craft unoccupied,” later adding that high-level generals told them they had touched the craft.The crafts are being held at Area 51 and other facilities around the world, a source said, adding that they move the crafts around a lot and some are held in facilities run by aerospace contractors. Despite that, only a handful of contractors know about the crafts.The sources also expressed frustration with the government’s secrecy on the issue, noting it may be slowing down progress on the government’s reverse engineering efforts. One contractor asked if they could use a buffer organization to hide the source of the technology and bring in scientists and engineers with lower classification levels, but they were sternly rebuked.The sources disagree if the US has succeeded in flying any of the crafts they recovered, with one claiming that they had managed to do so.But others denied any knowledge of an operable craft being in the possession of the US, though an additional source said they were told flights have happened but said they “never found any support for that,” adding they “found a lot of support for saying we can’t figure it out.”There seems to be tiered access to what the government knows about UAPs. One source said there has been a computer discussion forum, known as “R-Space” where 1,500 government-funded scientists discuss and analyze UAPs, but another source estimates that only 100 to 700 people know the government retrieved a crashed ship.All of the scientists in the R-Space forum reportedly have top-secret clearance, but seeing the crafts or entering Area 51 requires a special clearance even higher, requiring people to be “read in,” a path reserved for the select few.Some of the sources said they think Russia and China are also in possession of off-world spacecrafts, but they are not sure.Speaking to US media, famed UFO/UAP researcher Jeremy Corbell said Grusch’s accusations need to be taken seriously:“If there are holding facilities, open those doors, tell the basic truth.”As Shellenberger notes in his article, Grusch is not the only high-profile official to allege the government is reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology. Before his death in 2021, Sen. Harry Reid (D-NY) said he was told “for decades” that aerospace and weapons contractor Lockheed Martin had received some materials. “And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff. They would not approve that,” he said.Later, he told US media “it is extremely important that information about the discovery of physical materials or retrieved craft come out.”
The report comes after US Air Force whistleblower David Grusch alleged in the media that the government is in possession of non-human spacecraft and its pilots but have been hiding that information from Congress.
The United States is in possession of 12 non-human spacecraft, according to multiple military and intelligence contractors whose comments were published by journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday.
by journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday.
The sources who spoke with Shellenberger say Grusch’s allegations were accurate.
Grusch told two US media outlets on Monday that he filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) about the alleged illegal coverup.
By Tuesday, former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon, likewise reported that four witnesses told him they are aware of “a secret US government program involving the analysis and exploitation of materials recovered from off-world craft,” and demanded that the US government come clean with the public if it has recovered a spacecraft of non-human origin.
While Grusch was unable to provide hard evidence for his claims, he has an impeccable background in the military and intelligence communities, and was formerly the US National Reconnaissance Office representative to the government’s unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) task force - the precursor to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) which is investigating the UAP phenomena now.
Grusch presented classified material, including reports and emails, to the ICIG, but the Defense Department prevented him from sharing photos in his disclosure. He also swore under oath that his accusations were true.
Grusch said he did not know how many spacecraft the government is in possession of, stating only that it was “quite a number” of partially intact or fully intact crafts.
The sources that spoke with Shellenberger say that the government and government contractors are in possession of “12 or more” non-human spacecraft. Some of these ships were shared with the AARO, while others were not, said the sources, adding the AARO has refused to share that information with Congress.
The AARO denies it has discovered any information about the government being in possession of off-planet crafts. “To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” said Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough.
But some of the sources say that is by design. They point out that the AARO only has Title 10 authority, and that organizations with Title 50 authority have stonewalled them because they do not respect the lower authority of Title 10 organizations.
“The denials coming out of Susan Gough and the Pentagon are specifically chosen to use AARO as the source of information when Grusch has already addressed that AARO didn’t have access. And so, of course, they didn’t discover anything,” one source told Shellenberger.
Another source added that the AARO does not have the authority to verify the highly classified information and may not want to.
However, the ICIG appears to be taking Grusch’s complaint seriously, calling it “credible and urgent.” Some members of Congress have also expressed a desire for more transparency on the issue.
One source said there were four different types of crafts recovered, with six described as being in good shape and another six that were significantly damaged. The same source claimed there were cases where occupants “left the craft unoccupied,” later adding that high-level generals told them they had touched the craft.
Another source said the US government gets “one or two” crafts every five years, either through landings, or crashes, or that the US government “catches” them.
It is unclear from the quote what the source meant by catches; every previous disclosure of UAP activity seems to demonstrate technology far beyond what is publicly known to be held by world governments.
The crafts are being held at Area 51 and other facilities around the world, a source said, adding that they move the crafts around a lot and some are held in facilities run by aerospace contractors. Despite that, only a handful of contractors know about the crafts.
The sources also expressed frustration with the government’s secrecy on the issue, noting it may be slowing down progress on the government’s reverse engineering efforts. One contractor asked if they could use a buffer organization to hide the source of the technology and bring in scientists and engineers with lower classification levels, but they were sternly rebuked.
The sources disagree if the US has succeeded in flying any of the crafts they recovered, with one claiming that they had managed to do so.
“[T]hey have to travel to places like Italy, Belgium, and Indonesia to do flight testing. It’s worldwide. Some of our allies know about the programs. The clandestine places that they work out of have grown larger.”
But others denied any knowledge of an operable craft being in the possession of the US, though an additional source said they were told flights have happened but said they “never found any support for that,” adding they “found a lot of support for saying we can’t figure it out.”
There seems to be tiered access to what the government knows about UAPs. One source said there has been a computer discussion forum, known as “R-Space” where 1,500 government-funded scientists discuss and analyze UAPs, but another source estimates that only 100 to 700 people know the government retrieved a crashed ship.
All of the scientists in the R-Space forum reportedly have top-secret clearance, but seeing the crafts or entering Area 51 requires a special clearance even higher, requiring people to be “read in,” a path reserved for the select few.
“Only certain politicians and presidents who grew up in this world, who touched this program, get read in.”
Some of the sources said they think Russia and China are also in possession of off-world spacecrafts, but they are not sure.
Speaking to US media, famed UFO/UAP researcher Jeremy Corbell said Grusch’s accusations need to be taken seriously:
“We certainly know the Mr. Grusch is who he says that he is, that he was in the position that he says he was in, that he had the access that he says he had. We know that for certain.… These are accusations of a coverup. These are accusations that we have been holding non-terrestrial materials and working on back-engineering them. If that is the case, it is our duty to have that investigated."
“If there are holding facilities, open those doors, tell the basic truth.”
As Shellenberger notes in his article, Grusch is not the only high-profile official to allege the government is reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology.
Before his death in 2021, Sen. Harry Reid (D-NY) said he was told “for decades” that aerospace and weapons contractor Lockheed Martin had received some materials. “And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff. They would not approve that,” he said.
Later, he told US media “it is extremely important that information about the discovery of physical materials or retrieved craft come out.”
The latest findings come weeks before NASA is set to release its first-ever report on UAPs by the end of July.
The highly-anticipated report, which saw officials begin their investigation in October 2022, is expected to focus on drawing scientific findings from such encounters and whether UAPs "pose any risks to safety."