'Teflon Don' Frustrates Ron

Trump announced that he was being indicted for a second time on Thursday. Due to his popularity, it has put his primary opponents in the awkward situation of defending him.

Trump’s closest opponent for the Republican nomination for president, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has oscillated between praising and criticizing Trump. In 2018, Trump endorsed DeSantis for governor, a move he now says he regrets.The former president has lived up to his nickname “Teflon Don.” Despite a previous indictment, two impeachments while in office and several investigations that may lead to more indictments, Trump had remained popular in Republican circles, putting his primary opponents in the awkward situation of publicly defending their opponent in an attempt to not anger Trump supporters.Trump’s other Republican opponents have also been struggling with how they balance criticism and praise for Trump, who is still very popular with Republican voters. On Wednesday, before the indictment became public knowledge, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running, said Trump is not above the law but that the Department of Justice should not indict him because of “unique circumstances.”In response to the announcement, DeSantis questioned the "uneven application of the law" for Republicans and Democrats.After Trump's first indictment, DeSantis indicated he would not assist the federal government in extraditing the former president from Florida.

