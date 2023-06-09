https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/teflon-don-frustrates-ron-1111018471.html
'Teflon Don' Frustrates Ron
'Teflon Don' Frustrates Ron
Trump announced that he was being indicted for a second time on Thursday. Due to his popularity, it has put his primary opponents in the awkward situation of defending him.
News
02:00 GMT 09.06.2023
Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social late Thursday that he had been informed that he is being indicted for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction of justice.
Trump’s closest opponent for the Republican nomination for president, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has oscillated between praising and criticizing Trump. In 2018, Trump endorsed DeSantis for governor, a move he now says he regrets.
The former president has lived up to his nickname “Teflon Don.” Despite a previous indictment, two impeachments while in office and several investigations that may lead to more indictments, Trump had remained popular in Republican circles, putting his primary opponents in the awkward situation of publicly defending their opponent in an attempt to not anger Trump supporters.
Trump’s other Republican opponents have also been struggling with how they balance criticism and praise for Trump, who is still very popular with Republican voters.
On Wednesday, before the indictment became public knowledge, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running, said Trump is not above the law but that the Department of Justice should not indict him because of “unique circumstances.”
In response to the announcement, DeSantis questioned
the "uneven application of the law" for Republicans and Democrats.
"Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?" DeSantis said, adding that he would bring "accountability" to the White House if he wins the 2024 election.
After Trump's first indictment, DeSantis indicated he would not assist the federal government in extraditing the former president from Florida.