https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/uks-boris-johnson-steps-down-as-mp-over-partygate-scandal-1111035316.html

UK's Boris Johnson Steps Down as MP Over Partygate Scandal

UK's Boris Johnson Steps Down as MP Over Partygate Scandal

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday he was stepping down from his position as the representative of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the... 09.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-09T19:22+0000

2023-06-09T19:22+0000

2023-06-09T19:30+0000

world

boris johnson

resignation

partygate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255548_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_b375894f030747f69eb2187b28c14614.jpg

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday he was stepping down from his position as the representative of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the British House of Commons due to the ongoing investigation into a series of social events attended by high-ranking UK government officials, including Johnson, during social lockdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."I am now being forced out of parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without the approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate," Johnson said in his statement. "I believe that a dangerous and unsettling precedent is being set.""I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as Mayor and MP," he added. "It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."MORE DETAILS TO COME.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

uk, boris johnson, partygate, resignation