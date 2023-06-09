International
UK's Boris Johnson Steps Down as MP Over Partygate Scandal
UK's Boris Johnson Steps Down as MP Over Partygate Scandal
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday he was stepping down from his position as the representative of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the...
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday he was stepping down from his position as the representative of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the British House of Commons due to the ongoing investigation into a series of social events attended by high-ranking UK government officials, including Johnson, during social lockdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."I am now being forced out of parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without the approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate," Johnson said in his statement. "I believe that a dangerous and unsettling precedent is being set.""I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as Mayor and MP," he added. "It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."MORE DETAILS TO COME.
UK's Boris Johnson Steps Down as MP Over Partygate Scandal

Fantine Gardinier
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday he was stepping down from his position as the representative of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the British House of Commons due to the ongoing investigation into a series of social events attended by high-ranking UK government officials, including Johnson, during social lockdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am now being forced out of parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without the approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate," Johnson said in his statement. "I believe that a dangerous and unsettling precedent is being set."
"I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as Mayor and MP," he added. "It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."
