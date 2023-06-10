https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/second-mp-resigns-after-boris-johnson-steps-down-from-parliament-over-partygate-scandal-1111051180.html

Second MP Resigns After Boris Johnson Steps Down From Parliament Over Partygate Scandal

Nigel Adams, described by the media as an associate of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced on Saturday that he was stepping down as a member of Parliament from the Conservative Party.

"Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate. I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect. It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated & I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010," Adams tweeted. UK media reported on Friday that Johnson was resigning from Parliament after he received a copy of an internal report tied to the partygate scandal. That same day, former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries, who is a strong supporter of Johnson, also announced her resignation from Parliament. Johnson was earlier forced to resign as the UK prime minister last July after a series of leaks showed that several social gatherings had been held at his offices during the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing mandate. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held in April 2021, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police. In March, Johnson admitted he had misled the parliament on the matter of parties held at his residence at 10 Downing Street during the nationwide lockdown, however argued he did it "in good faith."

