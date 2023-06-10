https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/single-gas-market-of-eurasian-economic-union-likely-to-be-created-by-2025-1111044060.html

Single Gas Market of Eurasian Economic Union Likely to Be Created by 2025

Single Gas Market of Eurasian Economic Union Likely to Be Created by 2025

The members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) are actively negotiating the creation of a single gas market, which is likely to be established by 2025, Energy Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission Arzybek Kozhoshev told Sputnik.

2023-06-10T08:24+0000

2023-06-10T08:24+0000

2023-06-10T08:24+0000

world

russia

eurasian economic union

gas market

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:266:2695:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_01124fa13196d37efb300fb101182ffc.jpg

Kozhoshev also noted that EEU’s members may start paying for gas in rubles in the future. In October, Kozhoshev told Sputnik that all members of the Eurasian Economic Union, except for Kazakhstan, had agreed to switch to gas payments in rubles, adding that Astana may also start trading in national currencies. The EEU is an economic union, which consists of five former Soviet countries – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia – and was designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor among the member states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/fundamental-changes-taking-place-in-global-arena--putin-1110565696.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/pepe-escobar-global-de-dollarization-nearing-crossroads-moment-1110062907.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eurasian economic union, eurasia, single gas market, gas, energy