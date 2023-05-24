https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/fundamental-changes-taking-place-in-global-arena--putin-1110565696.html

Fundamental Changes Taking Place in Global Arena – Putin

Fundamental Changes Taking Place in Global Arena – Putin

Vladimir Putin addressed to the participants of Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow. In his speech he praised world countries for pursuing national sovereignity and independence from West and dubbed this process a “fundamental changes.”

2023-05-24T18:19+0000

2023-05-24T18:19+0000

2023-05-24T18:51+0000

russia

russia-nato showdown

vladimir putin

multipolar world

eurasian economic union

ukraine

russia

eeu

kremlin

eurasian economic union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101030241_0:120:3300:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_ea37a5b89c077880d5950e5912ba41f0.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the Eurasian Economic Forum on May 24 together with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, and Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.He used the space to outline his viewpoint of global changes.In March, the Kremlin released an updated foreign policy doctrine. The document revises Russia's international role and sets a priority of facilitating the establishment of a multipolar and equitable system of international relations aimed at ensuring security and equal opportunities for all states. De-Dollarization Helps Depoliticize World EconomyThe Russian president underscored that dramatic changes have also been taking place in the international financial sphere with Russia proving capable of not only adapting to them, but also becoming a leader in this process.In particular, Putin stressed that Russia is working on reducing the share of currencies of unfriendly countries in mutual settlements and intends to work even more actively with partners around the world to reach a full transition to the use of national currencies.Previously, the Russian president castigated Washington for de facto weaponizing the dollar in order to coerce other nations into submission. Addressing the forum on Wednesday, Putin expressed confidence that the decentralization of the global financial system will lead to "depoliticization of work in the economic sphere." This decentralization will make the world less dependent on crises engulfing the countries issuing world reserve currencies and will ensure security of financial settlements and the entire world economy, facilitating its depoliticization, according to the president.Eurasian Economic Union The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is making progress regardless of the difficult international conditions. Mutual trade within the union trade is steadily growing: in 2022 it increased by more than 10%.The Russian President noted that the EEU will make decisions on further integration and energy cooperation during a summit on Thursday.He stressed that the GDP of the EEU has decreased only by 1.6%.New Logistic Routes and Technological SovereigntyThe Russian president pointed out that Moscow attaches increasing importance to the creation of new logistics routes. According to him, the urgency of building new sustainable logistics chains and accelerated development of international routes has considerably increased. In particular, Putin referred to the construction of the International North–South Transport Corridor - a multimodal route from St. Petersburg to the port of Mumbai, India.Putin placed special emphasis on ensuring technological sovereignty as one of the priority tasks of the EEU. According to the president, the countries of the union have sufficient scientific, human and industrial potential to produce high-quality, high-tech products that could be competitive in the global market. Putin underscored that technological independence is, in fact, key to both economic and political independence.Who is Responsible for Energy Crisis in Europe?The Russian president pointed out that energy prices in Europe are currently approaching "economically justified ones." However, the energy price hikes were preceded by Germany's decision to freeze Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in February 2022 as well as the destruction of Nord Stream infrastructure in September 2022. According to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, the Nord Stream sabotage was carried out by US and Norwegian operatives at the request of the Biden administration.As per the Russian president, those who are continuing to champion the unipolar world agenda, are shooting in the foot both themselves and "those who are still forced to obey their dictates."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/why-russias-new-foreign-policy-concept-is-fully-consistent-with-global-political-reality-1109014534.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/pepe-escobar-global-de-dollarization-nearing-crossroads-moment-1110062907.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230326/putin-west-aspires-to-create-new-axis-like-nazi-germany-did-before-wwii-1108796220.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/putin-raisi-sign-agreement-on-construction-of-16bln-rasht-astara-railway-1110415004.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/pepe-escobar-divisions-brewing-in-europe-1110123039.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, vladimir putin, russia-nato showdown, multipolar world, fundamental changes, sovereignity, eurasian economic union